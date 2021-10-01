Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wheat jumps nearly 1% as USDA pegs stocks at 14-year low

10/01/2021 | 03:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Wheat stocks pegged by USDA at 2007 low

* Wheat up 1% for the week

* Corn edges lower, soybeans fall on USDA estimate

CANBERRA, Oct 1 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose nearly 1% on Friday to linger near a three-week high as a widely watched U.S. Department report estimated supplies were at a 14-year low.

Soybeans edged lower as the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged larger-than-expected U.S. supplies, while corn also ticked lower.

The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.9% at $7.32 a bushel by 0655 GMT, after closing up 2.1% on Thursday when prices hit a Sept. 7 high of $7.32-3/4 a bushel.

The contract is set to gain 1% for the week, its third straight weekly jump.

"The USDA's latest wheat production and inventory estimates were the catalyst for the gains," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

U.S. farmers produced 1.646 billion bushels of wheat in 2021, down from 1.826 billion a year ago, the USDA's small grains summary report showed on Thursday. Domestic wheat stocks on Sept. 1 stood at 1.780 billion bushels, the USDA said in its quarterly stocks report.

The most active corn futures were down 0.7% at $5.33-1/4 a bushel after closing down 0.4% in the previous session.

Corn is up more than 1% for the week after closing little changed in the previous week.

The most active soybean futures were down 0.4% at $12.51 a bushel after closing down 2.1% in the previous session.

Soybeans are down 2.5% for the week, their biggest weekly slide since Aug. 20.

U.S. soybean stocks were pegged at a five-year low of 256 million bushels, but this was bigger than analysts' expectations. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:14aAsian factories stagnate as China's slowdown, supply constraints hit
RE
03:12aFACEBOOK : Myanmar's economic crisis fuels underground currency trading
RE
03:11aDollar heads for best week in months as Fed tightening eyed
RE
03:10aThailand on track to meet rice exports target
RE
03:09aWheat jumps nearly 1% as USDA pegs stocks at 14-year low
RE
03:04aIndonesia aims to launch rules on dual class shares this year -exchange official
RE
03:03aTurkish manufacturing activity expands in Sept -PMI
RE
02:52aUK's Wetherspoon faces staff crunch as losses nearly double
RE
02:47aBritain's AO World warns of lower profit on driver shortage, supply chain woes
RE
02:46aSoftBank-backed Oyo files draft papers for $1.14 billion IPO
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1European Union-style bloc pitched for Latin America, Caribbean
2TotalEnergies : Air Liquide, VINCI and a Group of International Compani..
3China Evergrande : Distressed debt buyers circling Evergrande bonds - F..
4KONE CORPORATION : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
5Activist investor Elliott owns "significant" stake in Toshiba as review..

HOT NEWS