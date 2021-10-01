Wheat jumps nearly 1% as USDA pegs stocks at 14-year low

* Wheat stocks pegged by USDA at 2007 low
* Wheat up 1% for the week
* Corn edges lower, soybeans fall on USDA estimate
CANBERRA, Oct 1 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose nearly
1% on Friday to linger near a three-week high as a widely
watched U.S. Department report estimated supplies were at a
14-year low.
Soybeans edged lower as the U.S. Department of Agriculture
pegged larger-than-expected U.S. supplies, while corn also
ticked lower.
The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade
were up 0.9% at $7.32 a bushel by 0655 GMT, after closing
up 2.1% on Thursday when prices hit a Sept. 7 high of $7.32-3/4
a bushel.
The contract is set to gain 1% for the week, its third
straight weekly jump.
"The USDA's latest wheat production and inventory estimates
were the catalyst for the gains," said Tobin Gorey, director of
agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
U.S. farmers produced 1.646 billion bushels of wheat in
2021, down from 1.826 billion a year ago, the USDA's small
grains summary report showed on Thursday. Domestic wheat stocks
on Sept. 1 stood at 1.780 billion bushels, the USDA said in its
quarterly stocks report.
The most active corn futures were down 0.7% at
$5.33-1/4 a bushel after closing down 0.4% in the previous
session.
Corn is up more than 1% for the week after closing little
changed in the previous week.
The most active soybean futures were down 0.4% at
$12.51 a bushel after closing down 2.1% in the previous session.
Soybeans are down 2.5% for the week, their biggest weekly
slide since Aug. 20.
U.S. soybean stocks were pegged at a five-year low of 256
million bushels, but this was bigger than analysts'
expectations.
