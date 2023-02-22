Wheat nears 1-month low as Black Sea competition weighs

CHICAGO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell to
their lowest in nearly a month on Wednesday as an Egyptian
purchase tender highlighted export competition from the Black
Sea region, tempering worries about war disruption to Ukrainian
supplies, analysts said.
Soybean futures fell on profit-taking and expectations of
increasing soy export competition from Brazil, where producers
are harvested a record-large soy crop. Corn followed the weaker
trend.
As of 1:04 p.m. CST (1904 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade March
wheat was down 13-1/2 cents at $7.37 per bushel after
dipping to $7.33, the contract's lowest since Jan. 24.
CBOT March soybeans were down 10 cents at $15.38-3/4 a
bushel and March corn was down 5-3/4 cents at $6.74-3/4 a
bushel.
A firmer dollar hung over the market, theoretically making
U.S. grains less competitive. The dollar index firmed as
recent strong economic data eased recession fears but reinforced
concerns that the Federal Reserve's inflation-fighting interest
rate hikes may stick around for longer.
Egypt's wheat tender served as a reminder of stiff export
competition from Black Sea suppliers. The lowest offer in the
tender was for Russian wheat, while the only offer of non-Black
Sea wheat, for French supplies, was the most expensive,
according to traders. No U.S. wheat was offered.
"It's about Russian prices, and it has been for a while,"
Jack Scoville, market analyst at The Price Futures Group, said
of the weakness in CBOT wheat futures. "They are just charging a
lot less than we are," he said.
Grain markets were turning their attention to the U.S.
Department of Agriculture's annual two-day Outlook Forum
starting on Thursday, in which the USDA is expected to release
preliminary forecasts for 2023 plantings and production of major
U.S. crops.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average projected U.S. corn
plantings at 90.9 million acres, up from the 88.6 million acres
seeded in 2022, and soybean plantings at 88.6 million acres, up
from 87.5 million acres in 2022.
(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago; additional reporting
by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing
by Rashmi Aich, Vinay Dwivedi, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and
Sandra Maler)