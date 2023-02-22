Advanced search
Wheat nears 1-month low as Black Sea competition weighs

02/22/2023 | 02:12pm EST
CHICAGO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell to their lowest in nearly a month on Wednesday as an Egyptian purchase tender highlighted export competition from the Black Sea region, tempering worries about war disruption to Ukrainian supplies, analysts said.

Soybean futures fell on profit-taking and expectations of increasing soy export competition from Brazil, where producers are harvested a record-large soy crop. Corn followed the weaker trend.

As of 1:04 p.m. CST (1904 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade March wheat was down 13-1/2 cents at $7.37 per bushel after dipping to $7.33, the contract's lowest since Jan. 24.

CBOT March soybeans were down 10 cents at $15.38-3/4 a bushel and March corn was down 5-3/4 cents at $6.74-3/4 a bushel.

A firmer dollar hung over the market, theoretically making U.S. grains less competitive. The dollar index firmed as recent strong economic data eased recession fears but reinforced concerns that the Federal Reserve's inflation-fighting interest rate hikes may stick around for longer.

Egypt's wheat tender served as a reminder of stiff export competition from Black Sea suppliers. The lowest offer in the tender was for Russian wheat, while the only offer of non-Black Sea wheat, for French supplies, was the most expensive, according to traders. No U.S. wheat was offered.

"It's about Russian prices, and it has been for a while," Jack Scoville, market analyst at The Price Futures Group, said of the weakness in CBOT wheat futures. "They are just charging a lot less than we are," he said.

Grain markets were turning their attention to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's annual two-day Outlook Forum starting on Thursday, in which the USDA is expected to release preliminary forecasts for 2023 plantings and production of major U.S. crops.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average projected U.S. corn plantings at 90.9 million acres, up from the 88.6 million acres seeded in 2022, and soybean plantings at 88.6 million acres, up from 87.5 million acres in 2022. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago; additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by Rashmi Aich, Vinay Dwivedi, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.43% 1.20621 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.11% 0.73823 Delayed Quote.0.69%
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.48% 681 End-of-day quote.0.29%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.00%End-of-day quote.-0.28%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.20% 5.4779 Delayed Quote.-2.31%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.34% 1.06181 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.07% 0.012083 Delayed Quote.0.03%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.45% 5769.84 Real-time Quote.4.71%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.13% 0.62275 Delayed Quote.-1.47%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -0.81% 557.2755 Real-time Quote.-0.15%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX -0.49% 610.0242 Real-time Quote.-0.11%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.20% 497 End-of-day quote.2.63%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.93% 750.75 End-of-day quote.-3.35%
HOT NEWS