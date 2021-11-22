Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wheat nears 9-year peak on supply concerns, strong demand

11/22/2021 | 01:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Tightening world supplies lift wheat to highest since 2012

* Corn, soybeans follow gains in wheat (Rewrites throughout with U.S. market open, adds quote, updates prices, changes byline, changes dateline from HAMBURG)

CHICAGO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied to their highest in nearly nine years on Monday as ill-timed rains in Australia and rising Russian wheat prices stoked concerns about tightening supplies among the world's top exporters.

Corn and soybeans followed wheat higher, with additional support from a waning U.S. harvest and strong domestic demand from ethanol makers and soy processors.

"The demand continues to equal or outstrip the supply in the short term," said Don Roose, president of U.S. Commodities.

"The wheat market's leading the charge. It was hit with weather that is too wet in Australia and a little too dry in the U.S. Plains, shipping issues in southwest Canada and issues around export taxes in Russia," Roose said.

Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat was up 22 cents at $8.56-1/4 a bushel at 12:05 p.m. CST (1805 GMT) after peaking at $8.59-1/2, the highest for a most-active contract since December 2012. All futures months hit new contract highs.

K.C. hard red winter wheat futures also posted across-the-board contract highs, with the March contract trading 29 cents higher at $8.67-1/2 a bushel.

Wheat prices in Russia rose for a fifth straight week last week on strong demand. Shipments from the world's largest exporter are down 34% this season due to a smaller crop and rising export taxes.

Heavy rains, meanwhile stalled harvesting in Australia and threatened crop quality, while flooding in western Canada has disrupted exports when global demand for wheat has risen.

Robust domestic demand for corn and soybeans amid strong margins at ethanol plants and soy crush facilities underpinned futures prices.

CBOT December corn gained 5 cents to $5.75-3/4 a bushel, while January soybeans added 11-3/4 cents to $12.75 a bushel. (Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen Thukral in Singapore, editing by Kirsten Donovan, David Evans and Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:23pHochschild shares plummet on Peru gov't announcement, dragging down Peru mining sector
RE
01:20pInternational energy group sees OPEC+ sticking with output increases
RE
01:20pWashington subway system to continue reduced service through Dec. 31
RE
01:18pWEI LI : Emerging central bank rate hikes will bolster local debt, weigh on stocks - BlackRock
RE
01:17pBiden gives Fed's Powell nod to finish pandemic repair
RE
01:15pWheat nears 9-year peak on supply concerns, strong demand
RE
01:15pU.S. bank stocks rise as industry welcomes Powell renomination
RE
01:15pGM buys 25% stake in electric boat startup Pure Watercraft
RE
01:14pU.S. projects freight tonnage will jump by 50% by 2050
RE
01:14pU.s. forecasts between 2020 and 2050, u.s. freight activity will grow by 50% in tonnage to 28.7 billion tons, will double in value to $36.2 trillion in 2017 dollars -usdot
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2BAYER AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
3Analyst recommendations: Activision Blizzard, Amgen, Ebay, Vmware, Xcel..
4Hochschild shares plummet on Peru gov't announcement, dragging down Per..
5Wall Street hits record, European shares gain on Powell nomination

HOT NEWS