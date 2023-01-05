Wheat nears four-week low on worries about export demand, ecomony

*
Corn, soy futures set two-week lows
Markets trade in "risk off" mode -analyst
U.S. to issue weekly export sales data Friday
CHICAGO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat
futures fell to their lowest price in almost four weeks on
Thursday, while corn and soy hit two-week lows under pressure
from concerns about weakening demand for commodities, analysts
said.
Wall Street's main indexes also fell on increasing fears of
elevated interest rates for longer than expected. Concerns over
economic headwinds, including the impact of a surge of COVID-19
cases in China, spilled over into the grain markets, analysts
said.
"For this most part this is macro," said Ted Seifried, vice
president and chief market strategist for Zaner Ag Hedge. "This
is risk off. This is concerns about China and the Covid
situation over there."
The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade fell 2-1/4 cents to $7.43-1/4 a bushel by 12:05 p.m. CST
(1805 GMT). The contract earlier set its lowest price since Dec.
9 at $7.36 a bushel.
Most actively traded soybeans were down 17-1/2 cents
at $14.66 a bushel after touching their lowest price since Dec.
22 at $14.65 a bushel. Corn slid 3-1/4 cents to $6.50-1/2
a bushel and hit its lowest price since Dec. 20 at $6.48-1/2.
"There's a lot of doubt about demand, not just for grains
but global demand for commodities as a whole," Seifried said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday is expected to
report total weekly export sales were 200,000 tonnes to 675,000
tonnes for wheat; 400,000 tonnes to 1.2 million tonnes for corn;
and 400,000 tonnes to 1.325 million tonnes for soybeans,
analysts said.
For wheat, the availability of abundant low-priced supplies
from Russia and Ukraine are giving stiff competition to other
global exporters, traders said.
Russia's January wheat exports will remain high for this
time of the July-June marketing season - near at least 3.6
million tonnes - after a huge 2022 grain crop, analysts said.
