Wheat nears three-month high on global crop reduction

* Rains in parts of U.S. Midwest weigh on soybeans, corn
* Market eyes U.S. crop condition report due later on Monday
CHICAGO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat
futures climbed to a near three-month high on Monday, supported
by diminished global wheat production assessments and technical
buying.
Corn and soybean futures, initially pressured by recent
rains, firmed alongside wheat, as forecasts for rain remain
patchy in parts of the U.S. Midwest grain belts.
Chicago Board of Trade's most-active wheat contract
gained 18-3/4 cents to $7.22-1/2 per bushel as of 11:09
a.m.(1609 GMT), its highest since May 13.
CBOT's most-active soybeans fell 1-3/4 cents to
$13.47-1/2 per bushel, while corn gained 8-1/2 cents to
$5.53-3/4 per bushel.
The wheat market was bolstered by lower global production
outlooks and strong demand, with new purchase tenders from
importers Egypt and Algeria.
An annual U.S. crop tour last week projected the average
spring wheat yield in North Dakota to be at 29.1 bushels per
acre this year, its lowest since 1993, while Russian agriculture
consultancy IKAR lowered its wheat forecast for 2021 to 78.5
million tonnes.
"This is a big time technical breakout to the upside in the
Kansas City wheat market, and also the Chicago wheat market,"
said Joe Vaclavik, president of Standard Grain.
Recent rains across the U.S. Midwest pressured corn and
soybeans early in the day, though soybeans traded both sides of
even as forecasts for additional precipitation remain uncertain.
Traders await direction from the U.S. Department of
Agriculture's weekly U.S. crop condition ratings on Monday, and
from private estimates of U.S. corn and soy yields, ahead of the
USDA's big Aug. 12 world supply/demand report.
"I think the recent rains boosted soil moisture content
across the Western corn belt that will allow for maybe crops to
stabilize with the dryer pattern expected this week, relative to
last week," said Terry Reilly, senior agriculture futures
analyst at Futures International.
(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; additional reporting by
Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Michael Hogan in Hamburg;
Editing by Susan Fenton)