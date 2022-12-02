Wheat plunges to 3-month low on export competition

*
Slow U.S. exports, Black Sea competition pressure wheat
*
Corn also down on weak demand, soybeans rise after selloff
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat
extended losses on Friday to a fresh three-month low as modest
weekly U.S. exports kept traders' focus on competition from
cheaper Black Sea supplies.
Corn also fell, while soybeans rebounded, consolidating
after a selloff in the previous session over disappointing U.S.
biofuels levels.
The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade
(CBOT) lost 2.8% at $7.61 a bushel, falling to the lowest
price for a most-active contract since Aug. 19.
A record Russian harvest and a grain export channel from
Ukraine have increased export competition for U.S. supplies.
"We're worried about Ukraine and Russia. They keep flooding
the world market with wheat and their prices are far cheaper
than ours," said Jack Scoville, vice-president of Price Futures
Group.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Thursday
export sales of U.S. wheat totalled 162,500 tonnes in the week
ended Nov. 24, well below analysts' forecasts ranging from
300,000 tonnes to 725,000 tonnes.
Wheat prices fell even as Canada's all-wheat crop turned out
smaller than expected due to dry conditions, Statistics Canada
reported.
French crops, however, are in good shape entering the winter
with an estimated 98% of soft wheat in good or excellent
condition in the week to Nov. 28.
Corn dropped 2.2% to $6.46-1/4 a bushel and also faces
concerns about faltering export demand, Scoville said.
Current sales to what were U.S. corn’s No. 2 through No. 5
destinations last year are down 71% on the year.
CBOT soybeans settled up 0.6% at $14.38-1/2 a bushel,
after finding technical support just above Thursday's low of
$14.25-1/4.
Soybeans and wider commodity markets had been underpinned in
recent sessions by signs China was softening COVID-19 rules
after rare public protests in the world's second-largest
economy.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Mark Weinraub in Chicago,
Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by
Marguerita Choy and Cynthia Osterman)