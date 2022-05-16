Wheat prices jump as India export ban adds to supply squeeze

* India in policy U-turn as heatwave hits harvest
* Ban rattles market faced with Ukraine war, adverse weather
* Egypt says 500,000 T wheat deal exempt from India export
* Countries wrestle with inflation, food security
May 16 (Reuters) - International wheat prices jumped on
Monday as an export ban by India, the latest country to use
trade curbs to counter food inflation, threatened to further
squeeze world wheat supply strained by the war in Ukraine.
U.S. and European wheat futures climbed by nearly 6%, with
the Chicago market - the global benchmark - earlier reaching its
daily trading limit and Paris prices approaching all-time highs.
Wheat has contributed to record highs this year for global
food prices as measured by the U.N.'s food agency, with Russia's
invasion of Ukraine upending the market by halting massive
shipments from Ukrainian sea ports.
India's embargo, prompted by a heatwave that has cut harvest
prospects and sent domestic prices soaring, marks a policy
U-turn after the government maintained just days earlier it was
still targeting record exports of 10 million tonnes that would
help compensate for Ukraine's reduced supply.
The ban has trapped some 1.8 million tonnes of grain at
Indian ports, leaving traders facing heavy losses if they sell
onto a weaker domestic market, four dealers told Reuters.
The authorities said they will allow existing export sales
covered by letters of credit and government-to-government deals
to meet food security needs.
While many traders and analysts had expected export curbs at
some stage due to the worsening effects of the heatwave, the
sudden announcement adds to pressure in the market for one of
the world's most consumed cereals.
"It's a tight market and wheat stocks are going down,
especially in exporting countries," Carlos Mera, head of agri
commodities research at Rabobank, said.
"Wheat is a sensitive and politicized market, there are food
security concerns in many countries."
Facing spikes in food inflation, other nations have also
sought to preserve domestic supply, with Indonesia banning
exports of palm oil at the end of April.
The Indian export ban comes as harsh weather, including
drought in parts of the United States and France, threatens
production potential in other major exporting countries.
With Ukraine facing protracted export disruption and
Russia's own capacity to export clouded by Western financial
sanctions, despite favorable crop prospects, there may be no
short-term relief for wheat importers.
"We're in uncharted territory, it's a perfect storm," a
European grain trader said. "Fighting social unrest is high on
the agenda of every government."
Traders were assessing how much wheat would nonetheless be
shipped from India under previously struck private-sector deals
and through government-to-government arrangements.
Egypt said on Sunday that it had agreed to buy half a
million tonnes of wheat from India and the purchase would be
exempt from the export embargo.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Enrico Dela Cruz in
Manila; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and David Evans)