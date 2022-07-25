Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wheat prices rise as missile strike threatens Ukraine export pact

07/25/2022 | 06:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Wheat prices rise sharply after missile strike on Odesa

* Ukraine grain export pact seen under threat

* Russia says missile attack does not affect grain exports

* Ukraine presses ahead with efforts to restart exports

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Wheat prices rose sharply on Monday as a missile strike on the Ukrainian port of Odesa over the weekend raised doubts about whether it will be possible to implement last week's agreement to open a corridor for grain exports from the war-torn country.

Russia, Ukraine, the United Nations and Turkey signed the deal on Friday to reopen three Ukrainian Black Sea ports for grain exports. The deal is valid for 120 days and targets monthly exports of 5 million tonnes.

Wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade rose nearly 4% to $7.86 a bushel on Monday, regaining much of the ground lost on Friday as prices fell nearly 6% after the pact was announced.

"A restart of Ukrainian exports will not only need a safe shipping channel, but also safe ports. The Russians have created doubt about the safety of ports hardly before the ink was dry on the shipping agreement. Doubt is there again," one European trader said.

Ukraine's sea ports have been closed since Russia's invasion in February and while some crops have left by rail or road via neighbours such as Romania and Poland, millions of tonnes have piled up on farms.

The decline in shipments from one of the world's biggest grain exporters has helped to fuel food inflation across the globe and U.N. agencies have warned it could lead to starvation and mass migration on an unprecedented scale.

"Along with the uncertainty about how long it will take to clear the mines, ship owners will simply not sail to Ukraine, no matter what the freight rate is, if they think their ship will be hit by missiles," another European grain trader said.

"Ukraine needs high-volume ocean ship exports to clear its storage for the new crop; the land and river exports to east Europe are not enough."

Ukraine pressed ahead on Sunday with efforts to restart grain exports from its Black Sea ports under the new deal but warned that deliveries would suffer if a Russian missile strike on Odesa was a sign of more to come.

"Even if they say they are still working on resuming exports, I don't see who will want to insure ships that would go in that zone," a third European trader said.

The Kremlin said on Monday that the missile strike would not affect the export of grain.

In a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia had targeted military infrastructure.

Chicago corn futures rose 2% to $5.75-3/4 a bushel while soybeans were 0.9% up at $13.28 a bushel. (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris Editing by David Goodman )


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -22.26% 604.25 End-of-day quote.1.85%
GOLD 0.62% 1734.4 Delayed Quote.-5.62%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.29% 5520.03 Real-time Quote.-11.82%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 1.37% 472.2394 Real-time Quote.-2.95%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.15% 1017.7 Real-time Quote.-5.32%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.53% 524.9622 Real-time Quote.-2.82%
SILVER 1.38% 18.775 Delayed Quote.-20.30%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.71% 431.3 End-of-day quote.5.51%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.08% 58.035 Delayed Quote.-22.70%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.40% 17.83452 Delayed Quote.33.05%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -31.40% 794 End-of-day quote.3.02%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:06aUK industrial output growth weakest since April 2021 - CBI
RE
06:06aFed's united front on interest rates may soon be tested
RE
06:05aWheat prices rise as missile strike threatens Ukraine export pact
RE
06:04aHarley profit outlook at risk after production shutdown
RE
05:58aBus plunges into Kenyan river valley, 34 people dead - reports
RE
05:51aIndian rupee strengthens to over 1-week high on broad dollar losses
RE
05:50aGold steadies as dollar eases, Fed verdict in focus
RE
05:31aChina puts iPhone maker, CNOOC into Shenzhen 'closed loop' to battle COVID- Bloomberg News
RE
05:30aINTEL CORP : To produce taiwanese company mediatek’s chips…
RE
05:27aFears for Tunisian democracy as Saied holds referendum
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Knaus Tabbert AG: Knaus Tabbert changes forecast for full year 2022
2Schaeffler : to acquire Ewellix - Presentation
3Philips : Q2 2022 results and performance update presentation
4TotalEnergies begins production from Ikike field in Nigeria
5Musk denies 'romantic' affair with Google co-founder Brin's wife

HOT NEWS