Wheat prices rise as missile strike threatens Ukraine export pact

* Wheat prices rise sharply after missile strike on Odesa
* Ukraine grain export pact seen under threat
* Russia says missile attack does not affect grain exports
* Ukraine presses ahead with efforts to restart exports
LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Wheat prices rose sharply on
Monday as a missile strike on the Ukrainian port of Odesa over
the weekend raised doubts about whether it will be possible to
implement last week's agreement to open a corridor for grain
exports from the war-torn country.
Russia, Ukraine, the United Nations and Turkey signed the
deal on Friday to reopen three Ukrainian Black Sea ports for
grain exports. The deal is valid for 120 days and targets
monthly exports of 5 million tonnes.
Wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade rose
nearly 4% to $7.86 a bushel on Monday, regaining much of the
ground lost on Friday as prices fell nearly 6% after the pact
was announced.
"A restart of Ukrainian exports will not only need a safe
shipping channel, but also safe ports. The Russians have created
doubt about the safety of ports hardly before the ink was dry on
the shipping agreement. Doubt is there again," one European
trader said.
Ukraine's sea ports have been closed since Russia's invasion
in February and while some crops have left by rail or road via
neighbours such as Romania and Poland, millions of tonnes have
piled up on farms.
The decline in shipments from one of the world's biggest
grain exporters has helped to fuel food inflation across the
globe and U.N. agencies have warned it could lead to starvation
and mass migration on an unprecedented scale.
"Along with the uncertainty about how long it will take to
clear the mines, ship owners will simply not sail to Ukraine, no
matter what the freight rate is, if they think their ship will
be hit by missiles," another European grain trader said.
"Ukraine needs high-volume ocean ship exports to clear its
storage for the new crop; the land and river exports to east
Europe are not enough."
Ukraine pressed ahead on Sunday with efforts to restart
grain exports from its Black Sea ports under the new deal but
warned that deliveries would suffer if a Russian missile strike
on Odesa was a sign of more to come.
"Even if they say they are still working on resuming
exports, I don't see who will want to insure ships that would
go in that zone," a third European trader said.
The Kremlin said on Monday that the missile strike would not
affect the export of grain.
In a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov said Russia had targeted military infrastructure.
Chicago corn futures rose 2% to $5.75-3/4 a bushel
while soybeans were 0.9% up at $13.28 a bushel.
(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore, Michael
Hogan in Hamburg and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris
Editing by David Goodman
)