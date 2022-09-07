Wheat rallies for fourth day on Ukrainian supply woes; soybeans firm

* Renewed concerns over Ukrainian supplies after Russian
comments
* Soybeans up, higher supplies, slowing Chinese demand curb
gains
SINGAPORE, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures extended
gains to a fourth consecutive session on Thursday, trading close
to a near two-month high hit in the previous session on concerns
over Black Sea supplies.
Soybeans edged higher, although gains were limited by higher
Argentine exports and lower imports by China.
"The catalyst for the gains was Russia's President
criticising Ukraine's Black Sea export corridor for not sending
more grain to poorer countries," said Tobin Gorey, director of
agricultural strategy at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
"More importantly, the Russian President went on to say that
he might seek to restrict the routes (and so destinations) taken
by ships using the corridor. The wheat market is, naturally,
sensitive to any suggestion the corridor might be closed or, as
in this case, it will be 'narrowed'."
The most-active wheat contract of the Chicago Board of Trade
(CBOT) added 0.3% to $8.46-3/4 a bushel, as of 0211 GMT
after climbing on Wednesday to its highest since July 11 at
$8.73-1/2 a bushel.
Corn rose 0.3% to $6.73-1/4 a bushel and soybeans
were up 0.4% at $13.89-1/4 a bushel.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday Russia
and the developing world had been "cheated" by a UN-brokered
Ukrainian grain export deal, vowing to look to revise its terms
to limit the countries that can receive shipments.
Senior U.N. and Russian officials met in Geneva to discuss
Russian complaints that Western sanctions were impeding its
grain and fertilizer exports despite the deal to boost Russian
and Ukrainian shipments.
While the United States and others have stressed that
Russian food and fertilizer is not subject to sanctions imposed
over Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion of its neighbour, Russia has
asserted there has been a chilling effect on its exports.
Wheat prices had been pressured in recent weeks by an
increasing flow of Ukrainian shipments through the Black Sea
corridor, along with falling prices for Ukrainian and Russian
supplies.
In the soybean market, higher supplies from Argentina and
slowing Chinese demand are expected to weigh on prices.
Argentine farmers sold a total of 2.13 million tonnes of
soybeans on Monday and Tuesday, surpassing in just two days the
667,000 tonnes sold last week after the government established a
preferential exchange rate for soybean exports, the Rosario
Stock Exchange said Wednesday.
China's soybean imports in August were down 24.5% from a
year earlier, customs data showed on Wednesday.
Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat and soymeal
futures contracts on Wednesday and net sellers of soybean, corn
and soyoil futures, traders said.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Rashmi Aich)