Wheat rebounds 4% as recession jitters abate

* CBOT wheat recovers from Wednesday's lowest since mid-Feb
* Corn, soybeans up 2% after also hitting multi-month lows
* Grain markets weighing U.S. weather, Ukraine war
CHICAGO, July 7 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat
futures surged 4% on Thursday, recovering from a 4-1/2-month low
a day earlier, as recession fears in financial markets eased.
Soybean futures climbed 3% and corn rose 2% in their own
moves away from multi-month lows touched in the previous
session.
Traders said the markets had become technically oversold
following recent declines. They continue to face an uncertain
supply outlook as the Ukraine war disrupts Black Sea grain
exports, while U.S. crops enter crucial summer growth phases.
Forecasts for dry weather in the U.S. Midwest through the
middle of July, a critical period for corn development, helped
support gains, analysts said.
"The soybean market has looked terrible technically, but the
momentum indicators are beginning to turn higher," said Tomm
Pfitzenmaier, analyst for Summit Commodity Brokerage. "Weather
uncertainty into the critical August period should support
prices for the time being."
The most actively traded CBOT wheat contract settled
up 32 cents at $8.36-1/2 per bushel, after dropping to its
lowest since Feb. 17 at $7.85-1/4 on Wednesday.
Most-active soybeans gained 42-3/4 cents to end at
$13.65-1/2 a bushel, and corn strengthened 11-1/4 cents to
finish at $5.96-1/4.
Chart support levels, an easing in the dollar from 20-year
highs and an uptick in crude oil encouraged grain markets to
bounce, traders said. U.S. equities also rose, as investors bet
on economic light at the end of the Federal Reserve's rate
hiking tunnel.
Some agricultural traders see the potential for further
grain rallies given demand from importers and the protracted
conflict in Ukraine.
Ukraine's foreign ministry said it will summon Turkey's
ambassador after a Russian-flagged cargo ship suspected of
carrying stolen Ukrainian grain left a Turkish port.
In demand news, Egypt's state grains buyer ramped up direct
purchases of imported wheat this week.
On Friday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is slated to
issue weekly U.S. grain export sales data.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago, Gus Trompiz in Paris and
Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise,
Chris Reese and Grant McCool)