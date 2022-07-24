Wheat rebounds as Russian attacks cast doubts over Ukrainian supplies

* Wheat jumps more than 2% on concerns over Ukrainian
supplies
* Ukraine works to resume grain exports, flags Russian
strikes as
risk
* Chicago corn futures rise 1.2%, soybeans gain more ground
* Brazil super soybean crop, exports seen growing
aggressively
SINGAPORE, July 25 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose
more than 2% on Monday, recouping some of the previous session's
sharp losses, as Russia's missile attacks raised concerns over
Ukrainian supplies, despite a deal between the two nations.
Corn rose 1.2%, while soybeans added 0.2%.
"The Black Sea corridor itself is news but it does not
guarantee that shortfall will reach the market," said Tobin
Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at the Commonwealth
Bank of Australia.
"Russia launched missile attacks on the port of Odesa over
the weekend. The attacks make a mockery of the corridor
agreement – but then by now that kind of action is hardly a
surprise."
The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade
(CBOT) climbed 2.5% to $7.78 a bushel, as of 0215 GMT.
Corn gained 1.2% at $5.70-3/4 a bushel and soybeans
rose 0.2% to $13.18-1/4 a bushel.
Ukraine pressed ahead on Sunday with efforts to restart
grain exports from its Black Sea ports under a deal aimed at
easing global food shortages but warned deliveries would suffer
if a Russian missile strike on Odesa was a sign of more to come.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy denounced Saturday's attack as
"barbarism" that showed Moscow could not be trusted to implement
the deal struck just one day earlier with Turkish and United
Nations mediation.
However, Russia's foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, offered
reassurances over Russian grain supplies to Egypt during a visit
to Cairo on Sunday, amid uncertainty over a deal to resume
Ukrainian exports from the Black Sea.
Egypt is one of the world's top wheat importers and last
year bought about 80% of those imports from Russia and Ukraine.
Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine disrupted shipments and
sped up a rise in global commodity prices, delivering a
financial shock to Egypt.
European traders said on Friday buyers from China purchased
large volumes of Australian and French wheat this week in a sign
that the Asian country is taking advantage of a recent dip in
prices to fill its large needs.
Soybean exports from Brazil are expected to total 91.5
million tonnes in 2023, up from the 77.2 million estimated for
2022, as the world's biggest supplier prepares to plant a super
crop.
The projection, made by private consultancy Safras & Mercado
on Friday, reflects bullish yield and acreage forecasts for the
next season, which comes after one in which a drought spoiled
part of the crop.
Large speculators cut their net long position in CBOT corn
futures in the week to July 19, regulatory data released on
Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net
short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in
soybeans.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)