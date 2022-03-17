Wheat recoups from early weakness, corn gains on export demand

CHICAGO, March 17 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on
Thursday, with benchmark Chicago Board of Trade wheat
shaking off early weakness, as traders continued to wrestle with
supply disruptions from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Markets are closely watching the talks to end the war in
Ukraine, which Russia calls "a special military operation", but
the Kremlin said there was no deal yet.
Wheat prices have been extremely volatile during the three
weeks since the Feb. 24 invasion, as the market is heavily
reliant on exports from both countries through the Black Sea.
France's Strategie Grains said the war could remove about 11
million tonnes of Black Sea wheat exports and some 12 million
tonnes of corn exports from the world market in 2021/22.
CBOT May wheat settled up 28-3/4 cents at $10.98 per
bushel. May corn rose 24-1/2 cents to end at $7.54-1/2 a
bushel and May soybeans rose 19-1/4 cents to settle at
$16.68-1/2 a bushel.
CBOT wheat bounced back after a 7% drop on Wednesday. The
most-active contract has retreated from record highs set
last week above $13 a bushel, but remains elevated as the
conflict in Ukraine continues.
"At the end of the day, we have this uncertainty about what
the longer-term supply outlook is going to be. As long as you
have that, it is hard for the markets to fully capitulate," said
Terry Linn, analyst with Linn & Associates in Chicago.
Additional support stemmed from updated U.S. Climate
Prediction Center forecasts for drought to persist across much
of the Plains through June, threatening winter wheat production
prospects.
Corn futures firmed on brisk export demand. The U.S.
Department of Agriculture reported U.S. corn export sales in the
week to March 10 at just over 2 million tonnes, topping trade
expectations.
The USDA also confirmed sales of another 136,000 tonnes of
corn to unknown destinations, the latest in a string of recent
deals.
CBOT soybeans firmed, although the most-active May contract
stayed inside of Wednesday's trading range. Soybeans drew
support from soyoil and a rally in U.S. crude oil
futures back above $100 a barrel. Soyoil sometimes follows crude
due to its role as a feed stock for biodiesel fuel.
However, a slowdown in export demand for U.S. soybeans hung
over the soy complex, capping rallies.
"It looks to me like the fill-in business to China has
probably run its course," Linn said, noting a string of U.S. soy
sales to China and unknown destinations in recent weeks.
(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Rajendra
Jadhav in Mumbai; Editing by Tomasz Janowski, Amy Caren Daniel
and Richard Pullin)