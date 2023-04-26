* Chicago wheat futures rise for first time in six sessions

* Forecasts of rains for US winter wheat crop weigh

SINGAPORE, April 26 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose for the first time in six sessions on Wednesday, recovering form its lowest in 21 months on bargain buying, but forecasts of rains in parched U.S. Plains limited gains.

"There are forecasts of rains in the U.S. Plains which will be beneficial for the winter wheat crop," said one Singapore-based trader.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.5% to $6.56-1/2 a bushel, as of 0353 GMT. Meanwhile, corn added 0.5% to $6.11 a bushel and soybeans gained 0.6% at $14.25-1/4 a bushel.

Expectations of rains across U.S. Plains next week could improve the winter crop, which has been hit by a severe drought. Wheat dropped to its lowest since July 2021 at $6.42-1/2 a bushel on Tuesday.

Discussions over the Black Sea grain deal continued to take center stage in agricultural markets.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday said the situation related to the Black Sea grain deal had reached a deadlock, adding there were still obstacles blocking Russian exports.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian official said a U.N. proposal on improving and extending the deal can succeed only if the international community collectively pressures Russia.

Russia is expected to harvest a large wheat crop this year, though well below a record volume in 2022, while in the European Union, crop conditions remain favorable apart from in drought-hit Spain and northern Italy.

Ukraine's wheat exports are likely to fall 37% to 8.8 million tonnes in the 2023/24 July-June season due to an expected drop in the harvest and ending stocks, APK-Inform consultancy said on Tuesday.

In its first forecast for the 2023/24 season, the consultancy said Ukraine's overall grain harvest could fall by 13% to 45.6 million tonnes from the previous season, including 16.2 million tonnes of wheat, 5.2 million tonnes of barley and 22.9 million tonnes of corn.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, wheat, soybean, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Varun H K)