Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Wheat recovers from 3-month low, Black Sea supplies limit gains

11/28/2022 | 11:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

Chicago wheat up 0.5%, recoups some of Monday's losses

*

Soybeans near two-week top on dry weather in Brazil

SINGAPORE, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat edged higher on Tuesday, after hitting a more than three-month low in the previous session, although ample supplies from the Black Sea region following an extension of the export corridor deal curbed gains.

Soybeans climbed to a two-week high, while corn eased.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.5% to $7.84-3/4 a bushel, as of 0434 GMT, after dropping on Monday to its lowest since Aug. 22 at $7.73-1/4.

Soybeans added 0.3% to $14.61-3/4 a bushel and corn was down 0.1% at $6.70-1/2 a bushel.

Cheap supplies from Russia and elsewhere in the Black Sea are leading to competition for U.S. suppliers.

Russian wheat prices rebounded slightly last week from a week earlier, when they fell on the extension of the Black Sea grain supply deal, analysts said on Monday.

Prices for Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports in December were at $317 a tonne free on board (FOB) on Friday evening, up $3 from a week earlier, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note.

Soybean prices are being supported by dryness in Brazil.

"South America's summer crops are the most likely trigger for another step higher in agricultural commodity prices," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Brazilian soybean planting reached 87% of the estimated area in the 2022/2023 cycle amid dryness in some center-western farms that has left growers concerned, according to agribusiness consultancy AgRural on Monday.

Although sowing is slightly behind last season's pace, Brazil is poised to harvest a bumper crop based on historical yield trends and the estimated size of the planted area, AgRural said.

Large speculators cut their net long position in CBOT corn futures in the week to Nov. 22, regulatory data released on Monday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA -0.52% 107.905 Delayed Quote.8.12%
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.11% 668.75 End-of-day quote.12.60%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.43% 5.5715 Delayed Quote.-11.50%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.33% 5589.04 Real-time Quote.-10.68%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -0.15% 553.3539 Real-time Quote.13.15%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.31% 580.3467 Real-time Quote.7.24%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.03% 413 End-of-day quote.-0.70%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.73% 61 Delayed Quote.-19.07%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -2.48% 756.25 End-of-day quote.0.62%
Latest news "Economy"
12:03aNATO foreign ministers discuss more winter aid for Kyiv
RE
12:01aVenture capitalists flock to blockchain firms in third quarter - Pitchbook
RE
11/29The Caregiver's Lament: How to handle the costs of care
RE
11/29South Korea Nov exports set to fall by most in 2-1/2 years
RE
11/28Toyota's Oct global vehicle production up 23%, above its target
RE
11/28Wheat recovers from 3-month low, Black Sea supplies limit gains
RE
11/28INDIA BONDS-Bond yields rise ahead of state debt sale; oil recovery weighs
RE
11/28Japan's super-long yields higher after hawkish Fed comments
RE
11/28China, Hong Kong stocks jump as policy relief fires up property, banking shares
RE
11/28Oil embargo set to restrain Russian stocks recovery in 2023: Reuters Poll
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia shares take comfort in China property rally
2China property shares surge on opening up of equity financing option
3The yuan's the new dollar as Russia rides to the redback
4Toyota's Oct global vehicle production up 23%, above its target
5Oil embargo set to restrain Russian stocks recovery in 2023: Reuters Po..

HOT NEWS