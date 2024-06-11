* Wheat rises from 1-month low; harvest pressure limits gains

* U.S. wheat ratings slip; soy and corn meet expectations: USDA

SINGAPORE, June 11 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose on Tuesday, recovering from its lowest level since early May on bargain-buying, although pressure from the expanding northern hemisphere harvest and Turkey's import ban limited the upside in prices.

Soybeans slid, giving up some of the last session's gains, while corn edged higher.

"The wheat market is going to see some downward trends, as supplies from freshly harvested crops are entering the market," a grains trader in Singapore said.

"For corn and beans, U.S. crop weather is key for price direction."

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 0.6% at $6.11 a bushel, as of 0350 GMT, having dropped to its weakest since May 3 to $6.05-1/2 a bushel earlier on Tuesday.

Soybeans lost 0.2% to $11.86-1/2 a bushel and corn gained 0.2% to $4.52-3/4 a bushel.

A rapidly expanding wheat harvest in the United States and other exporters is weighing on prices.

In Russia, the world's No. 1 wheat exporter, export prices snapped a sixth weekly gain to retreat last week, following Turkey's decision to curb imports until mid-October. Turkey is the world's fifth-largest wheat importer, buying mostly from Russia.

Forecasts called for welcome rains this week across portions of the Black Sea grain belt that should improve soil moisture, space technology company Maxar said in a daily weather note.

However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture lowered its weekly U.S. crop condition ratings for both winter and spring wheat, while analysts on average had expected no change.

The winter wheat harvest was 12% complete, the government said, ahead of the five-year average of 6%, but on the low-end of analyst estimates.

The USDA's corn and soybean crop ratings were in line with trade expectations. The agency, after the CBOT closed on Monday, rated 74% of the U.S. corn crop in "good-to-excellent" condition, down a point from last week, and soybeans were rated 72% "good-to-excellent" in the USDA's first ratings of 2024 for the oilseed.

Brazil's second corn harvest for the 2024 cycle had reached 10.4% of the planted area in the key center-south region, as of last Thursday, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday, its fastest pace in more than a decade.

The figure is the highest for the period since at least 2013, when AgRural started its weekly surveys on Brazil's second corn crop, which represents about 75% of the national production each year.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT wheat and soyoil futures contracts on Monday and net buyers of CBOT corn, soymeal and soybean futures, traders said. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Sonia Cheema)