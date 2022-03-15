Wheat rises as Russia restricts exports; corn, soybeans drop

MUMBAI, March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on
Tuesday, supported by concerns about the U.S. crop following
drought in the growing region and a temporary ban on grain
shipments by top exporter Russia to former Soviet countries.
Corn and soybeans fell on fears that demand from top
consumer China could moderate because of rising COVID-19 cases.
The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade
(CBOT) rose 1.4% to $10.85 a bushel, as of 0401 GMT, after
falling 15% in the last four sessions.
Russia on Monday temporarily banned grain exports to
ex-Soviet countries and most sugar exports, but a senior
minister said it would keep on providing special export licences
to traders within its current quota.
A worsening drought in the southern U.S. Plains is
threatening the region's winter wheat crop just as the Ukraine
crisis dents global supplies.
Corn dropped 0.77% to $7.42-1/2 a bushel and soybeans
fell 0.87% to $16.56 a bushel.
Near-term feed demand could moderate in China as coronavirus
cases are rising at an alarming pace and this could force
Beijing to impose more restrictions, said a New Delhi-based
trader with a global trading firm.
China reported a steep jump in daily COVID infections on
Tuesday, with new cases more than doubling from a day earlier to
a two-year high as a virus outbreak expanded rapidly in the
country's northeast.
Soybeans have also come under pressure as a drop in palm oil
and soyoil prices has reduced the crush margins sharply in a
week, the trader said.
Malaysian palm oil futures fell 3% on Tuesday, extending
losses to a fourth session.
The market is closely monitoring progress in Russia-Ukraine
peace talks, traders said.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said late on Monday
that negotiations with Russia were to continue on Tuesday.
Oil prices slid to a two-week low on continued ceasefire
talks between Russia and Ukraine and concerns about demand in
China after a surge in COVID-19 cases.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rashmi Aich and
Subhranshu Sahu)