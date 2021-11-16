Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wheat rises, near 9-year top on supply woes; soybeans firm

11/16/2021 | 11:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Wheat climbs for 7 out of 8 sessions as inventories tighten

* Soybeans up on hopes of higher demand after U.S.-China call

SINGAPORE, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures bounced back on Wednesday, rising for the seventh out of last eight sessions, as shrinking surplus in key Northern Hemisphere suppliers kept prices near a nine-year high.

Soybeans gained ground on the back of strong Chinese demand for U.S. supplies after a call between leaders of the two nations.

"We are getting into tight supply situation, especially for higher quality wheat," a Singapore-based trader at an international trading company said.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.4% to $8.23-1/2 a bushel by 0406 GMT. The market hit a December 2012 high of $8.29-1/2 a bushel earlier in the week.

Soybeans were up 0.3% at $12.54-1/2 a bushel and corn firmed 0.3% to $5.72-3/4 a bushel.

The wheat market is being driven higher by declining supplies in the Northern Hemisphere.

Condition ratings for the U.S. winter wheat crop improved, despite most analysts' expectations for no change. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday rated 46% of the 2022 winter wheat crop in good-to-excellent condition, up from 45% a week earlier.

The agency said private exporters reported the sale of 270,000 tonnes of corn to Mexico, the second day in a row a sale was announced to the top buyer of U.S. supplies of the grain.

French soft wheat shipments outside the European Union last month reached their highest for an October since the 2014/15 season as shipments to China ramped up following a slow September, Refinitiv data showed.

A video call on Monday between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping has spurred hopes that renewed dialogue could bolster Chinese buying of U.S. soybeans.

Exporters also reported the sale of 161,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations, the third trading day in a row that a so-called flash sale of soybeans was announced.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT wheat, corn, soybean and soymeal futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11/17Will Erdogan get more cuts? Four questions for Turkey's central bank
RE
11/16China iron ore, coking coal futures fall as supply fears ebb
RE
11/16TED ROGERS : Rogers names Staffieri interim CEO as chair stamps authority after family feud
RE
11/16Wheat rises, near 9-year top on supply woes; soybeans firm
RE
11/16Indian shares slide as finance, pharma sectors drag
RE
11/16CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China-LAC Business Summit kicks off in China's Chongqing
PU
11/16India's daily covid-19 cases rise by 10,197, reach total of 34.5 mln - health ministry
RE
11/16India's daily covid-19 deaths rise by 301, total death toll at 464,153 - health ministry
RE
11/16Australia, NZ dollars chased lower as data disappoints bulls
RE
11/16Euro/dollar falls to 1.1263, lowest since july 2020
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's Musk exercises more options, sells $973 million for taxes
2Some Activision Blizzard employees stage walkout as board backs CEO
3U.S. aviation regulator in talks with telecom industry over 5G dispute
4Chevron shuts Australian Gorgon LNG Train 1 after minor gas leak
5Judge rules Enbridge pipeline case with Michigan be heard in U.S. feder..

HOT NEWS