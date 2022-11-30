Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
News 

Wheat rises on short-covering, China optimism, but registers monthly loss

11/30/2022 | 03:19pm EST
*

Hope China easing COVID-19 rules buoys commodities

*

Wheat lifted by short-covering but lost nearly 10% in November

*

Soybeans rise on fresh China sales, corn down on export concerns

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose for a second straight session on Wednesday, supported by end-of-the-month short-covering and investor hopes that China will loosen COVID-19 rules, although the grain declined sharply in November on competition from Black Sea supplies.

Soybeans also ticked up, touching a two-month peak, as optimism that China will ease restrictions that have triggered rare public protests boosted expectations for demand in the massive commodity importer.

U.S. exporters sold 136,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to China during 2022/23, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) climbed 1.8% to settle at $7.95-1/2 per bushel.

"What we're seeing in wheat more than anything is month-end position squaring," said Agrivisor market analyst Karl Setzer, adding that Chicago wheat looked technically oversold.

Concerns about dry conditions harming U.S. and Argentine wheat crops are mostly offset by a bumper Canadian harvest and improving Australian crop, Setzer said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, in its last weekly crop progress report for 2022, on Tuesday rated 34% of U.S. winter wheat in good to excellent condition, up 2 percentage points from the previous week but still the weakest score for this time of year in a decade.

CBOT soybeans settled up 0.7% to $14.69-1/2 per bushel..

Corn dipped 0.4% to settle at $6.67 per bushel on concerns about export demand and weighed down by profit-taking by funds holding long positions, Setzer said.

For the month, wheat lost 9.8%, soybeans added 3.5% and corn lost 3.5%.

Guangzhou on Wednesday relaxed COVID prevention rules in several districts, a move that followed protests in the southern Chinese city.

Cheap supplies from Russia and elsewhere in the Black Sea region were keeping a lid on wheat futures by maintaining competition for U.S. exports. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Maju Samuel and Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.41% 666 End-of-day quote.12.22%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 1.13% 174.2628 Delayed Quote.47.65%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 1.11% 5651.17 Real-time Quote.-9.99%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -0.52% 549.8452 Real-time Quote.12.85%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.69% 583.4237 Real-time Quote.8.81%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.33% 408.1 End-of-day quote.0.46%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.19% 167.28 Delayed Quote.62.25%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.16% 60.925 Delayed Quote.-19.99%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.23% 758.5 End-of-day quote.-1.69%
