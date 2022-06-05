Wheat rises over 4% on Black Sea supply woes; corn, soybeans firm

* Wheat up as intensifying Russia-Ukraine war raises supply
woes
* Russia strikes Kyiv for first time in weeks as battle
rages
SINGAPORE, June 6 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed
more than 4% on Monday, rising for a second session in three as
worries over supplies from the Black Sea region and strong
demand underpinned prices.
Corn gained over 1% while soybeans advanced more than half a
percent.
"Russia is trying to put more pressure on the world to lift
sanctions by sabotaging world food supply," said Ole Houe,
director of advisory services at agriculture brokerage IKON
Commodities in Sydney. "And well knowing that they sit on a big
pile of food for exports this year."
The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade
(CBOT) was up 4.3% at $10.84-1/2 a bushel, as of 0226 GMT.
Corn climbed 1.3% to $7.36-3/4 a bushel and soybeans
rose 0.7% to $17.10 a bushel.
Concerns grew about grain shipments from the key Black Sea
region, after Russia attacked Ukraine's capital Kyiv for the
first time in more than a month.
Global wheat supplies have tightened after Russia's invasion
of Ukraine earlier this year curbed supplies from one of the top
exporting regions of the world. Adverse weather in the United
States has added to supply woes.
Resumption of Ukrainian sea trade is seen as crucial for
grain markets, particularly after India last month decided to
ban most wheat exports.
Ukraine was the world's fourth-largest corn exporter and the
No. 6 wheat exporter before Russia's invasion, according to
International Grains Council data.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday denied Moscow was
preventing Ukrainian ports from exporting grains and said the
best solution would be to ship it through Belarus, as long as
sanctions on that country were lifted.
U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths "had frank and constructive
discussions" with Russian officials in Moscow on facilitating
exports of Ukraine grain from Black Sea ports, a U.N. spokesman
said on Friday.
Sovecon, one of the leading agriculture consultancies in
Moscow, said it had raised its forecast for Russia's wheat
exports in the new July-June marketing season by 1.3 million
tonnes to a record 42.3 million tonnes.
Meanwhile, the condition of France's soft wheat crop
declined for a fifth consecutive week, data from farm office
FranceAgriMer showed, as dryness persisted in the European
Union's biggest grain producer.
An estimated 67% of the soft wheat crop was in good or
excellent condition in the week to May 30, down from 69% the
previous week, FranceAgriMer said in a cereal report.
India has no plans to curb food exports for now, a minister
said on Friday, weeks after New Delhi banned private wheat
exports.
The government's decision to ban wheat exports and restrict
sugar exports had raised doubts about some curbs on overseas
sales of rice as well.
Large speculators cut their net long positions in CBOT corn
futures in the week ended May 31, regulatory data released on
Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their
net short position in CBOT wheat and net long position in
soybeans.
