Wheat set for weekly gain on Black Sea supply concerns

Chicago wheat futures rise for 2nd session, up 1.7% this
week
Black Sea grain corridor deal at risk as Russia raises
concerns
SINGAPORE, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose for a
second day on Friday, eyeing a positive weekly finish, as supply
concerns from the Black Sea region surfaced after Moscow said it
was prepared to reject renewing its export corridor deal unless
its demands were addressed.
Soybeans and corn eased, although both markets were on track
for weekly gains, underpinned by expectations of lower U.S.
harvests.
"Russia threatened not to renew the Black Sea safe passage
agreement set to expire November," said Terry Reilly, senior
commodity analyst with Futures International in Chicago.
"The Russia Geneva U.N. ambassador warned Moscow
submitted concerns to the United Nations over the Black Sea safe
passage agreement and may not renew the deal next month unless
demands are met."
The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade
(CBOT) was up 0.3% at $8.95 a bushel, as of 0237 GMT. The
market has gained 1.7% so far this week, after finishing lower
last week.
Soybeans and corn have added more than 2% this
week.
Wheat climbed on news that Russia delivered a list of
concerns about its Black Sea export corridor deal to the United
Nations. UN officials are due in Moscow on Sunday to discuss the
renewal of the agreement.
The UN-brokered deal had opened a safer path for grain
shipments from major exporter Ukraine. Exports had been blocked
following Russian President Vladimir Putin's order to invade its
neighbour in late February.
For corn and soybeans, U.S. forecast of lower output
supported prices.
In its monthly supply-and-demand report on Wednesday, the
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said U.S. corn and soybean
crops would be smaller than previously forecast, raising
concerns about tight global inventories.
But the agency also trimmed its demand outlook, most notably
for exports which will likely face stiff competition from South
American crop shipments.
The government also cut its outlook for the domestic
stockpile of wheat to the lowest in 15 years.
In South America, Argentina's two major grains exchanges cut
their forecasts for the upcoming wheat harvest on Thursday as
drought and low temperatures hit the crop, with little relief in
sight for key farming regions and scant rains forecast in weeks
ahead.
Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat, corn, soybean
and soyoil futures on Thursday and net even in soymeal futures,
traders said.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)