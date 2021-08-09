Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wheat ships queue at French port as rain hits harvest logistics

08/09/2021 | 02:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Ships have been waiting for up to a month at France's biggest grain port to load wheat for Algeria as a rain-hit harvest has forced exporters to compete for a trickle of supply and reinforce quality checks to meet milling standards.

Heavy rain in France, the European Union's largest wheat producer, has added to worries about global export supplies as harvest prospects have also deteriorated in North America and Russia.

"For the start of the harvest campaign, it's been a very unusual situation," Gilles Kindelberger, director of Senalia, the largest silo operator at Rouen, France's main grain port, said on Monday.

An earlier start to barley harvesting allowed firms to dispatch several barley cargoes to China in July. But delays to wheat harvesting prevented the completion last month at Rouen of any loadings for Algeria - France's biggest wheat export market, Refinitiv and other shipping data showed.

Just two vessels of French wheat were loaded for Algeria in July, at the west coast port of La Pallice, including one rerouted away from Rouen, the data showed.

"Each time you think you'll get the harvest supplies but you're never sure," an export trader said. "The problem is we're going to be sorting grain until the end of August."

The summer rain has led to weak readings for test weights and Hagberg falling numbers, quality criteria for which Algeria has strict requirements.

Traders say some loadings for Algeria have been switched to Germany or Baltic countries and French firms have also been looking to purchase German supplies for later in the season.

The backlog is set to ease at Rouen, with eight ships just loaded or due to load wheat for Algeria so far in August.

Senalia has doubled the size of its team handling incoming grain to expand quality checks, notably for Hagberg falling numbers, Kindelberger said.

A warm, sunny spell forecast from Tuesday could let farmers finish off wheat harvesting in the week ahead.

But with exporters thought to have sold around 1 million tonnes of French wheat to China for loading by September, grain handlers could soon face another logistical rush, traders said.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Forrest Crellin in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:55pWRAPUP 1-Fed officials say tapering is near, advancing discussion on rate hike
RE
02:53pTexas power demand expected to hit 2021 highs during heatwave
RE
02:53p28 U.S. House Democrats want $85 billion in EV charging infrastructure funding
RE
02:45pInvestment bankers to get biggest checks in decade as Wall Street bonuses jump - report
RE
02:36pEXCLUSIVE : Italian antitrust agency to investigate McDonald's franchise terms - document
RE
02:31pTMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - July 2021
AQ
02:31pGates Industrial Reports FX Boost to Sales -- Currency Comment
DJ
02:29pItalian antitrust authority to investigate mcdonald's franchise terms - document
RE
02:26pPeru's finance chief says mining taxes can rise without affecting competitiveness
RE
02:04pIndia's July fuel demand recovers to 3-month peak
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks tread water as gold, oil declines spook sentiment
2ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: AMC, AMD, Greggs, Roku, Tesla...
3Oil slides more than 2% on China's virus curbs, strong dollar
4BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION : BARRICK GOLD: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
5MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : S.Korea apologises as Moderna halves August COVID-19 vaccine shipments

HOT NEWS