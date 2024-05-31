 
       PARIS/CANBERRA, May 31 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat gained
ground on Friday after a two-day fall as the market wrestled
with weather prospects in leading exporter Russia, where reduced
harvest forecasts pushed prices to a 10-month high early this
week.
    Corn and soybean futures also rose after losses this week
amid favorable U.S. crop prospects.
    Investors were adjusting positions at the end of the month
while also awaiting U.S. inflation data and grain export sales
figures.
    The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade
(CBOT) was up 1% at $6.87-1/2 a bushel by 1153 GMT.
    The contract hit a 10-day low on Thursday at $6.73-1/2 as it
retreated from Tuesday's 10-month peak of $7.20.
    Steep cuts to analysts' forecasts of Russia's harvest
following frosts and dryness have unsettled a wheat market that
has become used to massive production and exports from Russia.
    Rain expected in the coming days in parts of Russia helped
curb the rally but there was uncertainty as to whether this
would bring much relief to crops.
    "Unless significant rains come for Russia, I don't think
prices will come off," said Commonwealth Bank analyst Dennis
Voznesenski. 
    Also supporting prices are expectations that India could
restart wheat imports, further tightening global supply.
    Elsewhere, the European Commission kept its monthly forecast
of the EU's main wheat crop in 2024/25 unchanged at a four-year
low, but raised its stocks outlook on bigger-than-expected
supplies left over from this season.
    In other crops, CBOT soybeans were up 1% at $12.22 a
bushel after a two-week low on Thursday while corn was
0.8% higher at $4.52-1/2 a bushel following a four-week low in
the previous session.
    U.S. farmers have made steady progress in planting corn and
soybeans in between showers and the rain could help early growth
of this year's crops.
    
    
    
 Prices at 1153 GMT                       
                         Last     Change  Pct Move
 CBOT wheat              687.50   6.50    0.95
 CBOT corn               452.50   3.75    0.84
 CBOT soy                1222.00  12.25   1.01
 Paris wheat             263.00   4.50    1.74
 Paris maize             218.00   -5.50   -2.46
 Paris rapeseed          490.00   4.50    0.93
 WTI crude oil           77.85    -0.06   -0.08
 Euro/dlr                1.09     0.00    0.17
 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US
 cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per metric
 ton
 
    
    
    

 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Peter Hobson in
Canberra; Editing by Rashmi Aich)