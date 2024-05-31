PARIS/CANBERRA, May 31 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat gained ground on Friday after a two-day fall as the market wrestled with weather prospects in leading exporter Russia, where reduced harvest forecasts pushed prices to a 10-month high early this week. Corn and soybean futures also rose after losses this week amid favorable U.S. crop prospects. Investors were adjusting positions at the end of the month while also awaiting U.S. inflation data and grain export sales figures. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 1% at $6.87-1/2 a bushel by 1153 GMT. The contract hit a 10-day low on Thursday at $6.73-1/2 as it retreated from Tuesday's 10-month peak of $7.20. Steep cuts to analysts' forecasts of Russia's harvest following frosts and dryness have unsettled a wheat market that has become used to massive production and exports from Russia. Rain expected in the coming days in parts of Russia helped curb the rally but there was uncertainty as to whether this would bring much relief to crops. "Unless significant rains come for Russia, I don't think prices will come off," said Commonwealth Bank analyst Dennis Voznesenski. Also supporting prices are expectations that India could restart wheat imports, further tightening global supply. Elsewhere, the European Commission kept its monthly forecast of the EU's main wheat crop in 2024/25 unchanged at a four-year low, but raised its stocks outlook on bigger-than-expected supplies left over from this season. In other crops, CBOT soybeans were up 1% at $12.22 a bushel after a two-week low on Thursday while corn was 0.8% higher at $4.52-1/2 a bushel following a four-week low in the previous session. U.S. farmers have made steady progress in planting corn and soybeans in between showers and the rain could help early growth of this year's crops. Prices at 1153 GMT Last Change Pct Move CBOT wheat 687.50 6.50 0.95 CBOT corn 452.50 3.75 0.84 CBOT soy 1222.00 12.25 1.01 Paris wheat 263.00 4.50 1.74 Paris maize 218.00 -5.50 -2.46 Paris rapeseed 490.00 4.50 0.93 WTI crude oil 77.85 -0.06 -0.08 Euro/dlr 1.09 0.00 0.17 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per metric ton (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Peter Hobson in Canberra; Editing by Rashmi Aich)