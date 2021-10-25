Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Wheat surges on supply concerns, as soybeans firm on vegetable

10/25/2021 | 03:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Strong global demand, tightening supplies fuel wheat rally

* Soybeans also firm on vegetable oil markets

* CBOT corn ends nearly unchanged amid disappointing U.S. export inspections

CHICAGO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures surged to a two-month high on Monday, as heavy world demand and worries about the global availability of high-protein wheat extended market gains.

Soybeans were also firm, helped by renewed strength in the energy and vegetable oil markets.

The most-active soft red winter wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) settled the day up 3-1/2 at $7.59-1/2 a bushel. It earlier reached $7.67, its highest since Aug. 16.

The wheat rally has been fueled by worries about global availability of high-protein wheat, pushing Kansas hard red winter wheat futures to their highest level since 2014 and Minneapolis spring wheat futures to levels not seen since 2012.

Even December oats futures hit a contract high, surging to their 25-cent daily limit.

Drought this year in major spring wheat production zones and brisk import demand have eroded stock levels, making the wheat market sensitive to potential supply setbacks.

Corn edged up to its highest in more than two weeks early in the session, with support from wheat futures and crude oil. But prices eased as the session continued, as well-timed rains gave corn plantings in South America a boost and U.S. weekly exports were lackluster, traders said.

On Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported export inspections of U.S. corn in the week ended Sept. 21 at 545,127 tonnes, down nearly 20% from the same period a year earlier and well below the range of trader expectations.

"Those corn inspections are less than half of what we need on a weekly average to hit USDA's export forecasts," said Karl Setzer, commodity risk analyst at Agrivisor. "We don't have buyers really stepping up for our product right now."

Traders waited for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to issue its weekly update on corn and soy harvest progress at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT).

CBOT corn settled the day unchanged at $5.38 a bushel, after earlier touching its highest level since Oct. 6 at $5.42. Soybeans settled up 16-3/4 cents at $12.37-1/4 a bushel. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, David Evans and Peter Cooney)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:19pDollar steadies after bounce off of one-month low
RE
03:17pU.S. FTC to restrict future deals for firms that pursue 'anticompetitive mergers'
RE
03:17pOil prices reach multi-year highs on tight supply
RE
03:16pWheat surges on supply concerns, as soybeans firm on vegetable
RE
03:12pDemocratic proposal to impose a methane fee on oil and gas producers not likely to be included in u.s. reconciliation bill -sources
RE
03:09pU.S. business borrowing for equipment rises 6% in September - ELFA
RE
03:07pCOVID SCIENCE-Flu jabs may aid COVID-19 patients who need surgery
RE
03:03pAmazon's Staten Island warehouse workers file petition for union election -NLRB
RE
02:59pBiden signs order imposing new international travel vaccine rules, lifting restrictions
RE
02:58pPetrofac plans to raise 180 million pounds to fund bribery settlement - Sky News
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook ad revenue seen feeling brunt of Apple privacy changes
2Tesla drives over $1 trillion as investors bet the EV future is now
3Evergrande EV unit shares jump after chairman signals business shift
4Bed Bath & Beyond : Analysis-From zero to $12 billion; investors chase ..
5PayPal says it is currently not pursuing Pinterest acquisition

HOT NEWS