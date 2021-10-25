Wheat surges on supply concerns, as soybeans firm on vegetable

* Strong global demand, tightening supplies fuel wheat rally
* Soybeans also firm on vegetable oil markets
* CBOT corn ends nearly unchanged amid disappointing U.S.
export
inspections
CHICAGO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures surged to
a two-month high on Monday, as heavy world demand and worries
about the global availability of high-protein wheat extended
market gains.
Soybeans were also firm, helped by renewed strength in the
energy and vegetable oil markets.
The most-active soft red winter wheat contract on the
Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) settled the day up 3-1/2 at
$7.59-1/2 a bushel. It earlier reached $7.67, its highest since
Aug. 16.
The wheat rally has been fueled by worries about global
availability of high-protein wheat, pushing Kansas hard red
winter wheat futures to their highest level since 2014
and Minneapolis spring wheat futures to levels not seen
since 2012.
Even December oats futures hit a contract high,
surging to their 25-cent daily limit.
Drought this year in major spring wheat production zones and
brisk import demand have eroded stock levels, making the wheat
market sensitive to potential supply setbacks.
Corn edged up to its highest in more than two weeks early in
the session, with support from wheat futures and crude oil. But
prices eased as the session continued, as well-timed rains gave
corn plantings in South America a boost and U.S. weekly exports
were lackluster, traders said.
On Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported
export inspections of U.S. corn in the week ended Sept. 21 at
545,127 tonnes, down nearly 20% from the same period a year
earlier and well below the range of trader expectations.
"Those corn inspections are less than half of what we need
on a weekly average to hit USDA's export forecasts," said Karl
Setzer, commodity risk analyst at Agrivisor. "We don't have
buyers really stepping up for our product right now."
Traders waited for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to
issue its weekly update on corn and soy harvest progress at 3
p.m. CDT (2000 GMT).
CBOT corn settled the day unchanged at $5.38 a bushel,
after earlier touching its highest level since Oct. 6 at $5.42.
Soybeans settled up 16-3/4 cents at $12.37-1/4 a bushel.
(Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; Additional reporting by Gus
Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by
Kirsten Donovan, David Evans and Peter Cooney)