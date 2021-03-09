Wheat ticks down after rally, strong demand forecast limits decline

* Wheat dips after climbing 1.5% on strong global demand
* U.S. forecasts strong demand for China's wheat imports
SINGAPORE, March 10 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid
on Wednesday, taking a breather from a strong run-up in the last
session, although the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA)
forecast for strong demand put a floor under the market.
Soybeans eased after four straight sessions of gains, while
corn dipped for a second consecutive day.
"The USDA increased overall global demand for soybeans, corn
and wheat," said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at
brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney.
"But the biggest surprise was that they increased China's
demand for wheat imports."
The USDA in its World Agricultural Supply and Demand
Estimates report forecast China's wheat imports in 2020/21 to
jump to 10.5 million tonnes, almost double from a year ago.
The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade
(CBOT) fell 0.7% to $6.52-1/4 a bushel by 0428 GMT, after
rising 1.5% on Tuesday.
Soybeans were down 0.4% to $14.33-1/2 a bushel, after
closing up 0.4% in the previous session, and corn lost
0.9% to $5.41 a bushel, after falling 0.2% on Tuesday.
The USDA in its monthly supply/demand report cut its
forecast of the amount of wheat left over globally at the end of
the 2020/21 marketing year to 301.19 million tonnes from 304.22
million tonnes in February, citing China's demand for feed
wheat. The figure was below the lowest in a range of analyst
expectations.
The agency raised its projection for global corn ending
stocks to 287.67 million tonnes from 286.53 million tonnes last
month, at a time when analysts were expecting a cut. It also
lifted its forecast for Brazil's 2019/20 and 2020/21 soybean
harvests.
Port premiums for Brazilian soybeans have turned negative as
rains disrupt harvesting and transportation of the oilseeds in
key growing states such as Mato Grosso, analyst Luiz Roque from
agribusiness consultancy Safras & Mercado said on Tuesday.
Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn futures
contracts on Tuesday and net buyers of soyoil, wheat, soybean
and soymeal futures, traders said.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)