Wheat trades near multi-year high on supply woes, corn dips

* Wheat gains more ground, near 2013 high as supplies
tighten
* Chicago corn, soybean futures drop in Asian trade
SINGAPORE, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose on
Monday to trade near the previous session's highest since 2013
as tightening world supplies and strong demand buoyed the
market.
Corn and soybeans edged lower.
The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade
(CBOT) gained 0.4% at $7.76 a bushel, as of 0347 GMT, not
far from 2013 high of $7.80 a bushel touched in the last
session.
Corn lost 0.1% to $5.67-1/2 a bushel and soybeans
dropped 0.4% to $12.45 a bushel.
Poor spring wheat harvests and an export duty imposed by
Russia have heightened expectations of relatively tight
supplies this season.
Private exporters reported the sale of 279,415 tonnes of
corn to Mexico and 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown
destinations for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year, the
U.S. Agriculture Department said last Friday. Separate soybean
sales totalling 222,350 tonnes also were reported.
U.S. soybean crushings likely declined to 4.907 million
short tons, or 163.6 million bushels, in September, according to
the average forecast of nine analysts surveyed by Reuters ahead
of a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report.
Crush estimates ranged from 162.9 million bushels to 165.0
million bushels, with a median of 163.2 million bushels.
Large speculators raised their net long position in CBOT
corn futures in the week to Oct. 26, regulatory data released on
Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net
short position in CBOT wheat and soybeans.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)