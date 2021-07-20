Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WheelTug Initiates Manufacturing Process

07/20/2021 | 03:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DOUGLAS, Isle of Man, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WheelTug plc is excited to announce that it has secured a 37,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Baltimore, Maryland. The facility will serve as the nexus of assembly, test, and logistics operations for global WheelTug deliveries.

The fit-out of the facility and the design of the assembly line is being managed by WheelTug’s new Director of Manufacturing, Jack France. Mr. France brings significant experience to the role. He previously held senior manager positions at Honda North America and GE/Honda Aero. In those roles, he was responsible for the quality of every Honda part and vehicle made in North America. He was also responsible for coordinating with certificating and regulatory authorities, including the FAA and numerous civil aviation authorities worldwide.

The new facility and production management expertise enables WheelTug to meet existing and future demand for WheelTug systems. So far, 25 airlines on five continents have reserved more than 2,000 WheelTug systems.

The on-board electric WheelTug systems enable airline operators to cut between 5 and 20 minutes from every turnaround operation by taxiing on the ground without engines or tugs.

WheelTug will be available for the Boeing 737NG family in 2022. An A320 version will follow.

Contact: Isaiah Cox

exec@wheeltug.com

410-419-0082

About WheelTug plc
Based in the Isle of Man, WheelTug plc is developing the WheelTug® aircraft electric drive system. More than 25 airlines representing 2000+ aircraft have reserved slots for WheelTug systems. Forward-looking statement: http://www.wheeltug.com/fls.shtml

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c7e069b8-9ad9-4e28-97f8-8093d0ef8407


Primary Logo

WheelTug Launches New Assembly Facility

The WheelTug facility that will assemble aircraft electric drive systems in Baltimore, Maryland

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:14pDPR clarifies issue on subsidy removal
PU
03:14pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL is marketing a retail coop at 1235 Lexington Ave. in New York for sale
PU
03:14pTERADATA : Appoints Andrey Alekseenko as Vice President Teradata Nordics, Russia, Poland, Czech Republic
PU
03:14pUONLIVE CORPORATION (OTC : UOLI) in talks with Asia-Pacific Skynet Cloud Computing community teams (Form 8-K)
PU
03:12pDIGITALOCEAN : France probes use of NSO spyware; Macron a possible target
AQ
03:12pUONLIVE CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:11pKOHL : A Mother's Gift Lives On With the Help of Kohl's
PU
03:11pTC BANCSHARES, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:11pCOVIVIO HOTELS : successfull placement of a 500 million 8-year Bond with a 1.0% coupon
PU
03:11pWheelTug Initiates Manufacturing Process
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BUBBLES, BUBBLES EVERYWHERE: Jeremy Grantham on the bust ahead
2Most institutional investors expect to buy digital assets, study finds
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : RUNNING LOW ON BATTERY POWER: Brexit Britain faces an acid test
4Wall Street reverses sell-off despite COVID variant concerns
5EU to tighten rules on cryptoasset transfers

HOT NEWS