Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WheelTug Presents Video of TestDrive Success

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 05:01am EDT

NORTH PLAINS, Ore., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last month, WheelTug plc held tests of its electric taxi system in Memphis, Tennessee, showcasing an upcoming revolution in aircraft ground operations. The WheelTug system is installed on the aircraft, so that operations can be conducted without pushback tugs or jet engines. The pilots in Memphis were able to complete not only traditional maneuvers such as reversing from the gate, but also the WheelTug Twist™, parking parallel to the terminal in order to expedite passenger handling by using two jet bridges.

Following the successful TestDrive presentation, the company is pleased to release a short compilation video showing the aircraft performing various WheelTug e-taxi maneuvers. The video is available at www.wheeltug.com/testdrive 

“We’d like to thank everyone who participated, especially Memphis International Airport for hosting TestDrive, and our on-site MRO partner Total Air Group,” said WheelTug CEO Isaiah Cox. “Their support was integral to TestDrive being such a rewarding experience, and we think this video shows WheelTug at its best.”

“Memphis International Airport was proud to partner with the WheelTug Team and to host them and their partner, Total Air Group, for their recent TestDrive event,” added Scott Brockman, President and CEO of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority. “We are proud to be a leader of aviation innovation and to participate in the demonstration of new technology for the airline industry. We are always excited to be a part of advancements and developments that could lead to more efficient airport operations at MEM and across the globe!”

Total Air Group CEO Tracy Silvius stated, “We are thrilled to be a WheelTug partner, helping bring about the technology on display in Memphis and now online. We believe it will have the same dramatic impact within the aviation industry in terms of time savings as the transition from piston aircraft to jets.”

About Total Air Group

Total Air Group (TAG) is a Memphis-based Certified Repair Station, and a subsidiary of global aviation leader Flight Test Aerospace.   As a growing MRO, TAG focuses on aircraft maintenance; the company services major commercial airlines, corporate aircraft, and private owners.  In addition to maintenance support, the company is a global parts supplier and provides aviation asset management services.  TAG has worked with WheelTug since 2014 as a partner and the selected FAA Repair Station tasked with installation, in-service support, and product evolution of this industry-changing system. 

About WheelTug plc

WheelTug plc is developing the innovative WheelTug aircraft electric drive (e-taxi) system. More than 25 airlines representing 2,000+ aircraft have now signed Letters of Intent with WheelTug. Forward-looking statement at http://www.wheeltug.com/fls 

For more information:

Total Air Group

Tracy Silvius
CEO
901-396-9707
www.totalairgroup.com 

WheelTug

Jan Vana
Director
+420 724 276 506 • +1 410 419 0082
exec@wheeltug.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:14aFIREFOX GOLD : Reports up to 10.5 g/t Gold from Newly Expanded Southern Targets at the Jeesiö Project in Northern Finland
AQ
05:13aFOX : News channel to present live coverage of the vice presidential debate on october 7th
AQ
05:13aKREDITBANKEN A/S : finanskalender 2021
AQ
05:11aENTERGY : Arkansas Customers to Save $60M with Stuttgart Solar Power
AQ
05:11aBEST OF BEST : The Accident Warrior at the Sewell Law Firm Nominated Best of the Best in Houston
AQ
05:10aCHINA MERCHANTS PORT : Interim Dividend for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2020
PU
05:10aTELEMETRY : The power of data for the reliability of electrical buses
PU
05:10aLIONTOWN RESOURCES : Appendix 3G - Issue of Unlisted Service Rights and Options
PU
05:10aDIGITAL KNOWHOW AND EXPERTISE : Audi's first Software Development Center in Ingolstadt
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. stocks, crude jump on revived stimulus hopes, Trump's improving health
2POSTNL N.V. : POSTNL N : adjusts FY 2020 outlook upwards
3AMS AG : AMS : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
4TELIA COMPANY AB : TELIA : reaches agreement to sell its carrier operation to Polhem Infra and proposes to rei..
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : - Traffic figures for September 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group