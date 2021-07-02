Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

When America Is Surrendering Economically, Of Course The World Will Go Along

07/02/2021 | 05:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
When America Is Surrendering Economically, Of Course The World Will Go Along
OECD/G20 global minimum tax structure announcement is not a done deal

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Biden Administration's OECD/G20 global minimum tax announcement is hardly a 'foreign policy victory' for the American people, argues the top Republican on the House Ways and Means Committee Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX):

'Foreign countries are happy to take American jobs and our tax revenue. Unbelievably, the Biden Administration is offering both.

'Even then, this framework is premature because foreign countries want it both ways: a global minimum tax where America has the highest taxes in the world and then foreign governments continue to steal our tax base by imposing digital taxes on American businesses.

'This is an economic surrender to China, Europe and the world that Congress will reject.'

Key Takeaways:

  • President Biden's plan is not a victory for America, but a surrender.
    • American companies would pay this higher global minimum tax for operating abroad while also paying Biden's 28 percent rate for operating at home-making America even less competitive and driving jobs, manufacturing, research, and investment overseas.
    • The '15 percent global minimum tax' would have foreign countries maintain a lower tax rate for their own companies earning profits in foreign markets than American companies.
    • For American companies, President Biden would go even further. He would tax American companies at 26.25 percent minimum tax on their foreign profits, 10 percentage points more than the 15 percent G7 rate.
  • Biden's plan offers foreign countries a sweetheart deal, while his punitive tax on Americans will send jobs to foreign competitors.
    • Despite the fanfare surrounding the Administration's foreign tax deal, this global tax cabal is no cause for celebration. It confirms President Biden's willingness to surrender American jobs and provide protection to foreign competition-not to American companies and workers.

Disclaimer

U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Ways and Means published this content on 02 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 21:28:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pGEOPARK  : Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Shareholders Vote “FOR” Seven of Eight of GeoPark's Highly Qualified Directors
BU
05:53pTC ENERGY  : files legacy NAFTA claim; seeks $15B in damages after KXL cancellation
AQ
05:48pALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc.
PR
05:46pFED'S DALY : Appropriate to consider tapering later this year
RE
05:44pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:44pJune 2021 Commercial Bankruptcy Filings Jump 11%
GL
05:44pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:43pCROWDSTRIKE  : OUTSIDE DIRECTOR COMPENSATION POLICY (Form 8-K)
PU
05:43pBOYD GAMING  : Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana Receives $50,000 Donation from Sam's Town Shreveport, Provides 200,000 Meals to the Community
PU
05:43pXPEL  : Traffic Purple 2020 Audi R8 Preserves Limited-Edition Paint with XPEL ULTIMATE PLUS ™ PPF and FUSION PLUS ™ Ceramic Coating
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TODAY ON WALL STREET: Job data is not what was expected
2Stock prices rise, dollar falls on U.S. jobs data
3ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Barclays, DoorDash, Lyft, Moody's, S&P Global
4VALMET OYJ : VALMET OYJ : and Neles to merge creating a leading company with a unique offering for process ind..
5U.S. jobs gain largest in 10 months; employers raise wages, sweeten perks

HOT NEWS