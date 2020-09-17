When will COVID-19 vaccines be generally available in the U.S.?

Sept 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and the head
of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on
Wednesday disagreed about when a COVID-19 vaccine would become
widely available. Trump has said one could initially be
available by the Nov. 3 election, while the CDC director said
vaccines were likely to reach the general public around
mid-2021, an assessment more in line with most experts.
WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR A VACCINE TO GENERALLY AVAILABLE?
General availability is when every American who wants the
vaccine can get it. There are currently no COVID-19 vaccines
approved by U.S. regulators, although a handful are in
late-stage trials to prove they are safe and effective.
Experts estimate that at least 70% of roughly 330 million
Americans would need to be immune through a vaccine or prior
infection to achieve what is known as herd immunity, which
occurs when enough people are immune to prevent the spread of
the virus to those unable to get a vaccine.
HOW LONG BEFORE VACCINE PRODUCTION IS FULLY RAMPED UP?
Most vaccines in development will require two doses per
person.
The CDC anticipates that 35 million to 45 million doses of
vaccines from the first two companies to receive authorization
will be available in the United States by the end of this year.
The current front runners are Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc
.
Drugmakers have been more ambitious with their calculations.
AstraZeneca Plc has said it could deliver as many as 300
million doses of its experimental vaccine in the United States
by as early as October. Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE
have said they expect to have 100 million doses
available worldwide by the end of 2020, but did not specify how
much of that was earmarked for the United States. Moderna has
said it is on track to make between 500 million and 1 billion
doses a year beginning in 2021.
Obtaining enough doses to inoculate everyone in the United
States will likely take until later in 2021. CDC Director Robert
Redfield told a congressional hearing on Wednesday that vaccines
may not be widely available to everyone in the United States
until the second or third quarter of next year.
WHO WOULD GET AN APPROVED VACCINE FIRST?
The CDC decision will likely broadly follow recommendations
from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and
Medicine. The CDC has said the earliest inoculations
may go to healthcare workers, people at increased risk for
severe COVID-19, and essential workers.
It is unclear when a vaccine will be available for children
as major drugmakers have yet to include them in late-stage
trials. Pfizer and BioNTech have filed with regulators seeking
to start recruiting volunteers as young as 16 for vaccine
studies.
WHICH COMPANIES WILL LIKELY ROLL OUT A VACCINE QUICKLY?
Pfizer has said it could have compelling evidence that its
vaccine works by the end of October. Moderna says it could have
similar evidence in November. The vaccines would first need to
be approved or authorized for emergency use by U.S. regulators.
Drugmakers have already started manufacturing supplies of
their vaccine candidates to be ready as soon as they get the go
ahead. The U.S. Department of Defense and the CDC plan to start
distribution of vaccines within 24 hours of regulatory
authorization.
Several drugmakers including Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Johnson &
Johnson and Novavax Inc have all said they
expect to produce at least 1 billion doses of their vaccines
next year if they get regulatory authorization.
Sanofi SA and GlaxoSmithKline Plc are also
working on developing a vaccine they say could be authorized
next year.
(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell and Michael Erman in New York;
additional reporting by Caroline Humer; editing by Peter
Henderson and Bill Berkrot)