Grégoire Legrand Analyst All his articles When will the U.S. enter a recessionary period? 06/14/2022 | 11:43am EDT Grégoire Legrand 06/14/2022 | 11:43am EDT

A recession in the US now seems unavoidable. When is the only question. U.S. inflation in May reached 8.6%, the highest in 40 years. In response, the Fed decided to raise its key rates by 50 bps to 0.75-1%. Authorities have to deal with high levels of inflation, not seen for 40 years. It can be explained, first of all, by the global economic recovery after the pandemic. There is indeed a strong increase in demand for consumer goods as well as intermediate goods, thus stimulating prices. The covid-19 pandemic is still causing significant damage, especially in China, which is linked to most global supply and production chains. With a wide geographic spread, a resurgence of the epidemic limited to one geographic area can have global consequences. However, despite the covid-19 pandemic, the unemployment rate in the United States has decreased – which is a good thing, since rising unemployment would have created more panic in the markets, lowering overall consumption and consequently increasing inflation. Source: Statista – Monthly unemployment rate in the United States from May 2021 to May 2022 In this context of post-Covid economic recovery, inflation is on the rise after energy prices - oil, electricity, gas - have risen sharply. By invading Ukraine on February 24, Russia - the European Union's largest supplier of hydrocarbons and the world's second largest oil producer - has reduced its exports, leading to a widespread shortage. With oil prices rising 62% in the last six months, European countries dependent on Russia have turned to other producers such as the United States, where demand has exploded, driving up prices and adding to inflation. At the same time, Russia and Ukraine account for 30% of world wheat exports, but the war is preventing production and as a result international deliveries are becoming scarcer. Especially since India - the world's largest wheat exporter - has drastically reduced its exports to avoid a shortage within its country. This decrease in exports has pushed the United States to increase the price of basic foodstuffs, thus lowering the purchasing power of consumers and increasing inflation. These uncertainties have pushed the Fed to end its accommodative policy to slow inflation, which is its number one enemy. The Fed made aggressive changes to monetary policy and decided to raise its key interest rates by 0.50% to 0.75-1% on May 4. It had not raised its key rates by 0.50% for twenty-two years. Since equity markets are highly correlated with the increase in policy rates, this decision is not conducive to investment. In fact, with a rise in rates, borrowing is more expensive, so investment decreases, as does business production and household purchases. It is true that raising interest rates slows down inflation, but it also slows down the economy. Source: Tradingeconomics.com – Federal Reserve – Interest Rate Past performance is not a guide to future performance, but it is interesting to look at past experience. Since 1945, there have been only 12 recessions, of which only four have occurred since 1982. Each of these four recessions was driven by one of these major factors - High Interest Rates, Economic Shocks, Loss of Consumer Confidence, Deflation and Asset Bubbles. The dot-com recession was driven by a technology bubble, the Gulf War recession was driven by multiple factors: namely a spike in oil prices, the shift of jobs and production to Mexico and Canada with the start of NAFTA, and the post-sub-prime recession was the result of real estate bubbles and complex investments, called derivatives. Since 1955, there has never been a quarter with average inflation above 4% and unemployment below 5% that was not followed by a recession within two years. Today, however, the unemployment rate is 3.6% and inflation is 8.6% over one month.

Source: FT-IGM survey of 49 economists from June 6 to 9 FT Graphic – Caitlin Gilbert Another sign that a recession is around the corner is the recent inversion of the yield curve, when the 2-year bonds yield more than the 10-year ones. Historically, a U.S. recession tends to occur a year after the yield curve inverts, indicating that investors believe there is a higher short-term risk to the economy. A closely watched portion of the U.S. Treasury yield curve inverted for the first time since April, following higher than expected inflation data. As the Federal Reserve attempts to reduce inflation, banks have raised their expectations for interest rate increases, and some short-term bond yields have become higher than long-term ones. The yield curve, which represents the yield on all Treasury securities, is generally upward sloping as yields increase with duration. Yields move inversely with prices. A rising curve generally signals the expectation of stronger economic activity, higher inflation and higher interest rates. A flattening curve can mean that investors expect rate hikes in the near term and are pessimistic about economic growth. Investors watch certain parts of the yield curve as indicators of recession, primarily the spread between three-month Treasuries and 10-year bonds, as well as the 2/10 (2 to 10-year) segment. Short-term U.S. government debt yields have risen rapidly this year, reflecting expectations of a series of rate hikes by the Fed. Longer-term government bond yields have moved at a slower pace on concerns that policy tightening will hurt the economy. As a result, the shape of the Treasury yield curve has generally flattened and, in some cases, inverted. While rate hikes can be a weapon against inflation, they can also slow economic growth by increasing borrowing costs for everything from home loans to auto loans. The yield curve also affects consumers and businesses. When short-term rates rise, banks tend to raise benchmark rates for a wide range of consumer and business loans, including small business loans and credit cards, making it more expensive for consumers to borrow. Real estate rates are also rising. When the yield curve steepens, banks can borrow at lower rates and lend at higher rates. When the curve is flatter, their margins are squeezed, which can discourage lending. Source: GuruFocus.com – Current Yield Curve Along with the potential recession, the problem of inflation still persists. Over the last 20 years, the annual inflation rate was 3.1% and in this perspective 35% of economists predict, at least, an annual inflation of 3% after 2023. Such high inflation in the next few years could lead to a new crisis or recession period. Source: Statista – More economists now believe annual core inflation will exceed 3% in 2023 A period of recession in the United States in the coming months is almost inevitable. A survey of 49 economists in the Financial Times shows that 38% of respondents see it happening in the first or second quarter of 2023, while 2% bet on Q4 this year. The remainder believe it will happen after Q3 2023, but all are unanimous that a recession is extremely likely. This recession will have a dramatic effect on financial markets, where investors will leave growth and risky stocks for so-called "safe haven" stocks. At the same time, the growth of inflation will continue to reduce the purchasing power of households and their overall consumption. Political and geographical problems are multiplying, accentuating the threat of recession, while people's confidence in banks, governments and financial markets is set to decline. Written by Grégoire Legrand

