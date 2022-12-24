Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

'Where else can I go?': Migrants face freezing Christmas at U.S.-Mexico border

12/24/2022 | 08:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Migrants, mostly from Venezuela, during a day of low temperatures, in El Paso

MATAMOROS, Mexico (Reuters) - Hundreds of migrants prepared to camp in the cold at Mexico's northern border over Christmas, hoping for a swift reversal in U.S. migration restrictions as they endure the bite of a winter storm ravaging the United States.

After the U.S. Supreme Court this week ruled that restrictions known as Title 42 could stay in place temporarily, many migrants are facing a Christmas weekend of what Mexico's weather service called a "mass of arctic air."

"I'm staying here, where else can I go?" said Walmix Juin, a 32-year-old Haitian migrant preparing for the weekend in a flimsy tent in the city of Reynosa, across the border from McAllen, Texas. "I never thought I would spend a Christmas like this."

Temperatures in the border cities of Matamoros and Reynosa, where several thousand people are camping outside or in bare-bones shelters, are expected to hover around freezing on Saturday and only slightly improve on Sunday.

Further west in Ciudad Juarez, where hundreds of migrants have been lining up to seek asylum at the border with El Paso, Texas, temperatures are forecast to drop to minus six degrees Celsius (21 degrees Fahrenheit). Many have been sleeping in the streets.

Officials have provided more space in shelters in recent days, but some migrants are wary.

Wearing a baseball hat and jacket zipped to the chin, 29-year-old Venezuelan Antony Rodriguez has tried to stay warm in Matamoros by huddling under blankets in a tent with five relatives, he showed in a video shared with Reuters.

After an arduous trek across Central America and Mexico, Rodriguez said he turned down the offer of a shelter because he feared authorities would bus them south.

"We feel they'll send us back," he said.

Another Venezuelan in Matamoros, Giovanny Castellanos, said he was camping out in a tent on the border, wrapped up in blankets, to keep abreast of developments.

"If you go to shelter you're further from here where the real information is," the 32-year-old said.

Title 42 allows the United States to return migrants to Mexico or certain countries without a chance to request asylum. It had been due to end on Dec. 21 before the court ruling. Without clarity on when it will finish, some officials worry their cities could be overwhelmed if more migrants turn up.

"U.S. migration policy has a big impact here on the border," Reynosa Mayor Carlos Pena Ortiz said on Friday.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Daniel Becerril; Additional reporting by Jackie Botts, Jose Luis Gonzalez and Lizbeth Diaz; Editing by Leslie Adler; Editing by Dave Graham)

By Daniel Becerril and Daina Beth Solomon


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
09:22aTwitter restores suicide prevention feature after Reuters report
RE
09:17aEastern Libyan commander announces 'final opportunity' to hold elections -TV
RE
09:04aUkraine says Russian strike kills at least 7 in Kherson 'for pleasure'
RE
09:02aTaliban orders NGOs to ban female employees from coming to work
RE
08:34aEgypt targets 5.5% GDP growth in FY 2023/24
RE
08:03a'Where else can I go?': Migrants face freezing Christmas at U.S.-Mexico border
RE
08:01aDuke Energy Says Due To Extreme Cold Temperatures And Subsequent Demand For Power Around Much Of Nation, Electricity Supplies Are Very Tight
RE
08:01aDuke energy - outages are temporary and rotated among customers…
RE
08:00aDuke energy corp - due to extreme cold temperatures and subseque…
RE
07:40aInflation to stay high for two years - head of Germany's economic advisers
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. awards defense contract of over $1 billion to Lockheed Martin
2Wall St. ends up as inflation continues to cool
3China expresses "resolute opposition" to U.S. defense act - statement
4ECB's Schnabel sees little risk of overreacting to inflation
5MUSK SAYS "MESSAGE IS ACTUALLY STILL UP" IN RESPONSE TO REPORT O…

HOT NEWS