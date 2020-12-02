Where is Our Country Headed Now? Dream Exchange Announces Its Solution to a Tough Small Business Climate

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the last year, the U.S. capital markets have resembled the societal roller coaster ride we have called 2020. Record highs turned to record drops and back again to record highs. In the last year as a whole, it has been hard to understand the true state of our economy and thus predict where we are headed. That is what Dream Exchange sets out to do in an upcoming webinar on December 3rd at 3PM EST.

While stock market indexes can be indicators of many macroeconomic trends, small business wealth and security are far more accurate signs of a flourishing society. According to the SBA, 99.9% of all businesses in the U.S. are classified as small businesses. That large percentage is responsible for 1.8 million new jobs in 2019 and 47.3% of private sector employment.

While it is not news to hear that small businesses account for a large part of our economic activity, the plight of the small business owner has, for the first time, been amplified by a global pandemic that has made matters worse. If our small businesses are suffering, our economy is suffering.

With limited access to public capital markets, small businesses continue to suffer and die without ever reaching their full potential. The result? Job creation is stunted, and the most innovative new companies are unable to bring their products to market.

Dream Exchange will be discussing where our country is headed, announcing changes it will make to the small business environment by bringing access to capital and liquidity. To find out more, register for the live webinar with CEO and Founder Joe Cecala.

Mr. Cecala said: "The Dream Exchange is a real solution to the long-term systemic issues plaguing our country by providing a marketplace where money flows to any and all organizations that help us to survive better as a society."

Media contact:

Jane Hayton

260363@email4pr.com

312 465-7912

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/where-is-our-country-headed-now-dream-exchange-announces-its-solution-to-a-tough-small-business-climate-301183586.html

SOURCE Dream Exchange