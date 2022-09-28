'Where's Jackie?' Biden seeks lawmaker Walorski who died in August

Biden thanked other conference organizers, then asked: "Jackie are you here? Where's Jackie?"

Walorski, a Republican, was one of four Congressional co-sponsors of the bill to fund the conference. She was killed with two staffers in early August.

Biden moved past the issue without any correction. After Walorski's death, the White House issued a statement from Biden that said he and his wife Jill were "shocked and saddened" by her sudden accident.

"Truly an awful and disgraceful blunder," Representative Vicky Hartzler, a Missouri Republican, tweeted in reference to the mistake.

The White House has not commented on Biden's mistake.

