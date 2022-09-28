Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

'Where's Jackie?' Biden seeks lawmaker Walorski who died in August

09/28/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. President Joe Biden attends White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden publicly sought out Jackie Walorski, an Indiana Congresswoman who died in a car accident in August, during a conference on hunger on Wednesday, seeming to forget that she had passed away.

Biden thanked other conference organizers, then asked: "Jackie are you here? Where's Jackie?"

Walorski, a Republican, was one of four Congressional co-sponsors of the bill to fund the conference. She was killed with two staffers in early August.

Biden moved past the issue without any correction. After Walorski's death, the White House issued a statement from Biden that said he and his wife Jill were "shocked and saddened" by her sudden accident.

"Truly an awful and disgraceful blunder," Representative Vicky Hartzler, a Missouri Republican, tweeted in reference to the mistake.

The White House has not commented on Biden's mistake.

(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Leah Douglas; Writing by Heather Timmons; Editing by Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:32pWild UK market swings 'opportunity of a lifetime' for hedge funds
RE
02:29pWall Street bounces back as Treasury yields dip
RE
02:28pExplainer-Why is Bank of England acting again? What next in the UK crisis?
RE
02:27pOrange juice prices surge as Ian nears Florida; Cargill shuts plants
RE
02:24pColombia says 10 armed groups agree to unilateral ceasefire
RE
02:17pBrazil's public debt falls 0.4% in August with renewed net bond redemption
RE
02:12pHurricane Ian shuts 157,706 bpd of oil output in U.S. Gulf of Mexico
RE
02:11pU.S. CDC expands pre-exposure eligibility for monkeypox vaccine
RE
02:11pU.S. won't recognize 'illegal' Russian annexation of Ukraine territory, White House says
RE
02:09pSan Francisco sued by homeless demanding affordable housing
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Door slams on Fed 'put' as market pain takes back seat to inflation fig..
2Norway to hike taxes by $3 billion on power firms, fish farms
3ARCELORMITTAL : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
4Eisai says Alzheimer's drug succeeds in slowing cognitive decline
5European shares reverse losses as BoE intervenes to cool bond markets

HOT NEWS