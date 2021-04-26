Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Where the IMF Gets Its Money

04/26/2021 | 01:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Where the IMF Gets Its Money

April 26, 2021

Resources for IMF loans to its members on non-concessional terms are provided by member countries, primarily through their payment of quotas. Multilateral and bilateral borrowing serve as a second and third line of defense, respectively, by providing a temporary supplement to quota resources. These borrowed resources played a critical role in enabling the IMF to support its member countries during the global economic crisis. The IMF's current total resources amounting to about SDR 973 billion translate into a capacity for lending of about SDR 707 billion (around US$1 trillion), after setting aside a liquidity buffer and considering that only resources of members with strong external position are used for lending.

Quotas

Quotas are the IMF's main source of financing. Each member of the IMF is assigned a quota, based broadly on its relative position in the world economy.

The IMF regularly conducts general reviews of quotas to assess the adequacy of overall quotas and their distribution among members. The most recent increase in quotas, to SDR 477 billion (US$ 651 billion), was agreed under the 14th Review (concluded in December 2010, effective from January 2016.) The 15th Review was concluded in February 2020 without a quota increase. In its resolutionconcluding the 15th Review, the Board of Governors also provided guidance on the 16th Review, expected to be concluded no later than December 15, 2023.

1/ Agreed quotas, current NAB credit arrangements (excluding prospective participants), and 2020 BBAs

2/ Includes: quotas of members participating in the Financial Transactions Plan (FTP); credit arrangements of NAB participants eligible to participate in the Resource Mobilization Plan (RMP) in the event of NAB activation; and credit amounts under effective 2020 BBAs with members participating in the FTP. Excludes 20 percent liquidity buffers.

Multilateral Borrowing
New Arrangements to Borrow
  • 40 participants (38 current and 2 prospective participants)
  • Size of the NAB was doubled effective January 2021, and now stands at SDR 361 billion (US$521 billion)
  • Current five-year period of NAB effectiveness runs from January 2021 throughDecember 2025
  • NAB Activation requires support from 85% of participants eligible to vote
  • Activated 10 times between April 2011 to February 2016
  • Last activation ended in February 2016

The New Arrangements to Borrow (NAB)constitutes a second line of defense to supplement IMF resources to forestall or cope with an impairment of the international monetary system. Through the NAB, a number of member countries and institutions stand ready to lend additional resources to the IMF. In January 2021, a reform of the NABtook effect following consents from NAB participants, almost doubling the size of the NABto SDR 361 billion (US$521 billion) for the period from 2021 to 2025.

Bilateral Borrowing Agreements
2020 Borrowing Agreements
  • The 2020 bilateral borrowing agreements are on track to include 42 creditors. Agreements with 40 creditors are effective; agreeements with other prospective creditors are expected to become effective shortly.
  • Total commitments from 40 effective agreements: SDR 135 billion (US$193 billion)
  • Initial term of three years through end-2023, extendable with creditor consents through end-2024
  • Activation of the agreements requires support from 85% of creditors eligible to vote

Bilateral Borrowing Agreements serve as a third line of defense after quotas and the NAB.

Since the onset of the global financing crisis, the IMF has entered into several rounds of bilateral borrowing agreements (BBAs) to ensure that it can meet the financing needs of its members. BBAs serve as a third line of defense after quotas and the NAB.

In January 2021, a new round of 2020 BBAs, ('2020 BBAs') became effective, replacing the previous round of BBAs which expired at end-2020. So far, agreements with 40 creditors are effective, for a total amount of SDR 135 billion. Agreements with a few other prospective 2020 BBA creditors are on track to become effective shortly. The2020 BBAs have an initial term of three years through end-2023, which is extendable with creditors' consentsfor one further year through end-2024.

Disclaimer

IMF - International Monetary Fund published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 17:14:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:31pNatWest's refusal to jump on the crypto bandwagon 'out of step'
AQ
01:31pALLIGATOR BIOSCIENCE  : Notice of annual general meeting in Alligator Bioscience AB
AQ
01:31pSWISS REINSURANCE COMPANY  : Gets a Neutral rating from Credit Suisse
MD
01:31pOregon State University College of Pharmacy Selects AssureCare® Platform for Tobacco Cessation Assessment, Prescribing, and Medical Claims Processing and Services at Pill Box Drugs, Inc. and Grants Pass Pharmacy
PR
01:31pPR NEWSWIRE  : - End of Day
PR
01:31pNCR  : Commits to Increased ESG Disclosure with Launch of ESG Hub
BU
01:30pAS PRO KAPITAL GRUPP  : The Supreme Court decided not to take AS Tallinna Moekombinaat's appeal into proceedings
AQ
01:29pTelephone conversation between Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and H.E. Joseph R. Biden, President of the United States of America
PU
01:29pOSS ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION IN CBANC'S CANNABIS BANKING PANEL : Banking, Monitoring & Payments Webinar
GL
01:29pKS Bancorp, Inc. (KSBI) Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Cash Dividend
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANALYSIS: China digital currency trials show threat to Alipay, WeChat duopoly
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Bitcoin extends gain on reports of JPMorgan fund
3AMS AG : AMS : Credit Suisse downgrades from Buy to Sell
4HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : U.S. auto dealers are winners as chip shortage lifts vehicle profits
5Stocks gain on optimism over economic recovery

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ