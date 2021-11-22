Whether centrist or progressive, Fed's new regulatory chief has long to-do list

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - While the U.S. Federal
Reserve's next top regulatory official is still in the balance,
one thing is certain: whoever gets the job will have a
jam-packed agenda tackling the gamut, from capital rules and
fair lending to digital assets and climate change.
The Fed's supervision chief Randal Quarles stepped down from
that role in October and will leave the central bank at the end
of the year. While the White House said on Monday it was
renominating Jerome Powell as Fed chair, it punted on who would
take up the powerful supervision role overseeing Wall Street's
biggest lenders. That announcement will come next month, it
said.
Analysts and Washington insiders had long said the top
contender for the role was fellow Fed governor Lael Brainard,
but she will be stepping up to the Fed's vice chair role.
Other names floated include: Sarah Bloom Raskin, a former
Fed governor; Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic; acting
Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu; U.S. Treasury
under-secretary Nellie Liang; and Mehrsa Baradaran, a law
professor who had previously been floated for the Comptroller
role.
Each would have their own take on the role and, in turn,
would have to win the backing of the Fed chair and board, both
of which are also in the balance, to push through major changes.
read more
But any Democratic pick for the supervision post, whether
centrist or progressive, will be expected to chart a new course
and tackle a number of looming and in some cases thorny issues,
say analysts. These include:
DE-REGULATION REDUX?
Over the past four years, Quarles led a review of
regulations introduced following the 2007-2009 global financial
crisis, arguing they were too blunt and onerous. Democrats
accused Quarles of saving Wall Street billions of dollars while
increasing systemic risks.
Among the most contentious changes were revisions to the
“Volcker Rule” curbing speculative bank investments; scrapping a
requirement for big banks to hold capital against certain swap
trades; and stripping the Fed of its power to fail banks on
their annual “stress tests” based on subjective concerns.
The new supervision chief will have to decide whether they
want to revisit these changes, a potentially time-consuming and
fraught exercise.
CLIMATE CHANGE RISKS
Climate change, a top policy priority for Democrats, is
expected to rapidly rise on the Fed agenda under new leadership.
So far, the Fed has asked lenders to explain how they are
mitigating climate change-related risks to their balance sheets,
with the industry expecting to progress to a formal climate
change scenario analysis in 2023, Reuters has reported.
Those projects are expected to accelerate. The big question
will be whether Quarles' successor pushes for restrictions or
stiffer capital requirements on banks with significant exposures
to polluting industries or other climate-specific risks.
The Fed may also sign off on climate risk lending guidance
for big lenders which Acting Comptroller Hsu has said banking
regulators are working on.
FINTECH FRAMEWORK
Quarles' successor will also have to tackle a regulatory
blueprint for "fintech" companies that are quickly chipping away
at the traditional financial sector.
The Fed is exploring how banks intersect with fintechs,
particularly with smaller lenders that may outsource more
services and infrastructure. Fintechs are also lobbying the Fed
for access to its payments system.
While other banking regulators have worked for years to
bring fintechs under their regulatory umbrella, the Fed has
resisted, fearing doing so could create systemic risks. But as
the sector continues to balloon, the Fed is expected to act.
“You hear a lot about the promise of fintech, but they
should also be looking very closely at the risks," said Tim
Clark, a former Fed official who now works with the advocacy
group Better Markets.
On a related front, the Fed is currently studying the
implications of a central bank digital currency. With studies
from the Fed Board and Federal Reserve Bank of Boston expected
soon, the central bank is trying to weigh the risks and
advantages of such a product, which could expand its reach and
help speed money transfers.
STRESS TESTS
Banks' annual "stress test" health checks are likely to be
top of the list of Quarles' changes that Democrats will want to
be reviewed.
Quarles tried to make the tests more transparent and
predictable for banks, including scrapping a "qualitative"
objection that allowed the Fed to flunk lenders on subjective
grounds. Democrats say under Quarles the tests became too easy.
Jaret Seiberg, an analyst with Cowen Washington Research
Group, wrote in September that stress test changes would likely
come in 2023, and could include directing banks to reserve eight
quarters of expected dividends, instead of the current four, and
potentially reviving the qualitative objection.
SUPPLEMENTARY LEVERAGE RATIO
Another issue on the table is the supplementary leverage
ratio, a rule created after the decade-ago crisis requiring
banks to hold capital against assets regardless of their risk.
The Fed had to temporarily ease that rule in the midst of
the pandemic as a glut of bank deposits and Treasury bonds drove
up capital requirements on what are viewed as safe assets.
Despite intense bank lobbying, the Fed let that relief
expire in March but promised to review the overall rule. The Fed
has yet to publish a proposal, leaving the job up to Quarles'
successor.
COMMUNITY REINVESTMENT ACT
The central bank will also play a key role in a long-awaited
overhaul of the Community Reinvestment Act rules which promote
lending in lower-income communities. The Fed, which shares
responsibility for writing the rules with other bank regulators,
hopes the rules can be updated to reflect the growth in online
banking, while still ensuring lenders make meaningful
contributions to the poorer areas they serve.
Efforts to update the rules under the Trump administration
faltered after regulators could not agree on a path forward.
(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Michelle Price, Andrea
Ricci and Lisa Shumaker)