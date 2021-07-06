Which dental protocols added during the pandemic will continue in the future? 720 dentists and office managers respond in first State of Dentistry Report

PITTSTON, PA, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- July 6, 2021 —Even the most independent thinker can benefit from the experiences of a respected colleague. So, when 720 dentists and office managers in North America respond to the most of-the-moment questions, their answers provide invaluable perspective. The inaugural State of Dentistry Report, just released, analyzes compelling insights on these topics and more: In a year like no other, what did dentists and their practices do to adjust – and which protocols are they keeping in place? How many dental practices are struggling financially in 2021? What are their top challenges?

Download The State of Dentistry Report, then hear from experts in the field. Here’s how:

Review a complete, by-the-numbers update, available for download here.

Then, join a discussion of the most unexpected responses in a high-level analysis from a panel of experts here.





“It’s been my experience that dentistry can be an incredibly isolating profession, especially for private practitioners. There is no debate to be had that dentistry has faced significant challenges over the past year due to pandemic,” said Greg Tice, Seattle Study Club, Director of Education.



“I’ve personally spoken with hundreds of clinicians, in the Seattle Study Club network in particular, who have all stated one of the biggest challenges was -- and continues to be -- where to turn for reliable information. This survey is a first step in providing that reliable information.”





Tice references the results of a survey fielded by Benco Dental, Glidewell, Midmark Corporation and Young Innovations from February 22 to March 22, 2021. He recently moderated a discussion with a panel of experts who shared top takeaways and dissected the survey findings such as:

How will gross billings rebound in 2021?

How many dental offices have invested in an infection control coordinator?

How do dentists differentiate their practice?

What are the top procedures dentists plan to add to their practice offerings?

Which factors are most important to dentists choosing a dental lab?

In a year driven by immediacy, dentistry kept pace, adapting and transforming to provide essential patient care in the midst of a pandemic. The results: nonstop action and not many free moments for review. The inaugural State of Dentistry provides that analysis by asking dental professionals in North America: What was the impact to them? What is working well? And, where are the next opportunities?



Survey results are segmented by topic: business outlook, job satisfaction, Covid-19 impact, procedures and equipment, and patient acquisition and retention.

Last week, a discussion on key report takeaways featured Seattle Study Club, Director of Education Greg Tice as Moderator with professional insights shared by Chuck Cohen, Benco Dental Managing Director, Whitney Howerton, Young Innovations Clinical Education Manager, Neil Park, DMD, Glidewell Dental VP of Clinical Affairs and Symposium Scientific Chair, and Stephanie Woeste, Midmark Corporation Director of Dental Marketing. Hear that overview here.

“Every dental practice should have someone responsible for infection control in the office. I think everybody would agree you would never go to a hospital for a procedure that didn’t have an infection control person in charge,” said Benco Dental Managing Director Chuck Cohen, referencing surprising survey findings on that topic.

For a downloadable report, visit: https://www.benco.com/benco-dental-u/white-paper/state-of-dentistry-report/

For a viewable discussion, visit: https://youtu.be/zfVG3vXwIV0

