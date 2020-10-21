Whirlpool posts stronger-than-expected profit

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Appliances maker Whirlpool Corp
beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter profit on Wednesday
as stay-at-home orders boosted demand for its home appliances
during the coronavirus crisis.
Shares of Whirlpool rose about 8% in after market trading as
it reinstated its full-year adjusted profit forecast.
Whirlpool said it now forecasts earnings per share between
$17.50 and $18 for fiscal 2020, compared with analysts' estimate
of $13.71.
Brokerage BofA on Tuesday said appliance demand has snapped
back strongly driven by discretionary income being diverted out
of socially intensive activities like traveling into the home
amid pandemic
The company said it now expects net sales to decline between
5% and 7% in 2020, compared with its previous forecast for a
fall of 10% to 15%.
Excluding items, it earned $6.91 per share, beating
analysts' estimate of $4.20 per share, according to IBES data
from Refinitiv.
Net earnings available to the company rose to $397 million,
or $6.27 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from
$358 million, or $5.57 per share, a year earlier.
Sales rose 3.9% to $5.30 billion.
(Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)