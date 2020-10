Net earnings available to the company rose to $397 million, or $6.27 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $358 million, or $5.57 per share, a year earlier.

Sales fell 3.9% to $5.30 billion.

(This story corrects to say sales fell, not rose, in paragraph 3)

