Whisk Logistics : Announces New Board Member Appointment

Industry Veteran Raymond Wisniewski, Sr. Joins Upstart Logistics Company

Whisk Logistics announced today the appointment of its newest board member, industry veteran Raymond Wisniewski, Sr. as Chief Revenue Officer. Wisniewski, known for his tenure in the supply chain industry, joins his son, Whisk President and Founder Ray Wisniewski, Jr., GLS, and Whisk COO Paul Hennessy, Esq.

Raymond Wisniewski Sr. (Photo: Business Wire)

Whisk Logistics is an asset-based logistics company located in Los Angeles, California, specializing in port drayage, transload, and truckload solutions for shippers. Currently servicing California, Arizona, and Nevada, the company has expanded rapidly in just four years.

Raymond Wisniewski, Sr. joins Whisk Logistics following a successful forty-year career with National Retail Systems, Inc. (NRS), most recently as its President and COO from 2000 to 2016. Known for being an innovator in new technologies and growth, Wisniewski began his career in 1978 as a dispatcher with NRS. He led the company’s expansion into California to become one of the Nation’s leading line-haul transportation companies. Under this direction the company grew from a locally based operation to over 1,000,000 square feet of warehousing and a fleet of 5,000 vehicles. Within NRS Wisniewski oversaw the creation of the i-track system, a proprietary tool that allowed for real-time visibility of freight movement. This created true partnership between shipper and client by sharing same information at the same time, a major advancement in the industry. He developed one of the top truck maintenance programs in the country. Wisniewski, Sr. was chosen as the only freight consolidator to sit on the committee that created the EDI standards that serve as the backbone for today’s ecommerce in shipping.

“It’s been an exciting four years full of rapid growth and new developments. We are thrilled to bring on an industry veteran with such an esteemed background to help take Whisk Logistics to the next level,” said Raymond Wisniewski, Jr.

ABOUT WHISK LOGISTICS

Founded and operated by Ray Wisniewski, Jr. since 2016, Whisk Logistics is a full-service logistics provider headquartered in the greater Los Angeles area that leverages three generations and more than sixty years of experience customizing the most effective transportation and distribution management solutions available for its customers.

The values of the Wisniewski family are evident in Whisk’s mission statement, which is to develop long term partnerships with its customers by providing exceptional service and value. Whisk’s management team builds on its enduring relationships with many of the Nation's largest retailers, manufacturers, and suppliers to provide best in class service for its customers. For more information, visit www.whisklogistics.com.

