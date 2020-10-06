Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Whisk Logistics : Announces New Board Member Appointment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 11:08am EDT

Industry Veteran Raymond Wisniewski, Sr. Joins Upstart Logistics Company

Whisk Logistics announced today the appointment of its newest board member, industry veteran Raymond Wisniewski, Sr. as Chief Revenue Officer. Wisniewski, known for his tenure in the supply chain industry, joins his son, Whisk President and Founder Ray Wisniewski, Jr., GLS, and Whisk COO Paul Hennessy, Esq.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201006005442/en/

Raymond Wisniewski Sr. (Photo: Business Wire)

Raymond Wisniewski Sr. (Photo: Business Wire)

Whisk Logistics is an asset-based logistics company located in Los Angeles, California, specializing in port drayage, transload, and truckload solutions for shippers. Currently servicing California, Arizona, and Nevada, the company has expanded rapidly in just four years.

Raymond Wisniewski, Sr. joins Whisk Logistics following a successful forty-year career with National Retail Systems, Inc. (NRS), most recently as its President and COO from 2000 to 2016. Known for being an innovator in new technologies and growth, Wisniewski began his career in 1978 as a dispatcher with NRS. He led the company’s expansion into California to become one of the Nation’s leading line-haul transportation companies. Under this direction the company grew from a locally based operation to over 1,000,000 square feet of warehousing and a fleet of 5,000 vehicles. Within NRS Wisniewski oversaw the creation of the i-track system, a proprietary tool that allowed for real-time visibility of freight movement. This created true partnership between shipper and client by sharing same information at the same time, a major advancement in the industry. He developed one of the top truck maintenance programs in the country. Wisniewski, Sr. was chosen as the only freight consolidator to sit on the committee that created the EDI standards that serve as the backbone for today’s ecommerce in shipping.

“It’s been an exciting four years full of rapid growth and new developments. We are thrilled to bring on an industry veteran with such an esteemed background to help take Whisk Logistics to the next level,” said Raymond Wisniewski, Jr.

ABOUT WHISK LOGISTICS

Founded and operated by Ray Wisniewski, Jr. since 2016, Whisk Logistics is a full-service logistics provider headquartered in the greater Los Angeles area that leverages three generations and more than sixty years of experience customizing the most effective transportation and distribution management solutions available for its customers.

The values of the Wisniewski family are evident in Whisk’s mission statement, which is to develop long term partnerships with its customers by providing exceptional service and value. Whisk’s management team builds on its enduring relationships with many of the Nation's largest retailers, manufacturers, and suppliers to provide best in class service for its customers. For more information, visit www.whisklogistics.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:32aU.S. Companies Balk at Amazon's Call for Covid-19 Disclosures
DJ
11:31aDEUTSCHE POST : Dhl express delivers first shipments from israel to the united arab emirates
AQ
11:31aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Cygnus Spacecraft Berths with International Space Station
AQ
11:31aTRANSGENE : NEC and BostonGene Announce Strategic Collaboration for Two Ongoing Clinical Trials for Patients with Ovarian and Head & Neck Cancers
AQ
11:31aBALL : Aerospace president rob strain joins defense innovation board's space advisory committee
AQ
11:31aDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Eastman Kodak Company (KODK)
PR
11:31aDEADLINE REMINDER : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit against Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX)
PR
11:31aGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Alteryx, Inc. (AYX)
PR
11:31aGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)
PR
11:31aDoD Deploys Three Liqid Composable Supercomputing Facilities Powered by NVIDIA A100 GPU Computing and NVIDIA Mellanox HDR 200Gb/s InfiniBand Smart Networking
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. stocks, crude jump on revived stimulus hopes, Trump's improving health
2POSTNL N.V. : POSTNL N : adjusts FY 2020 outlook upwards
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : - Traffic figures for September 2020
4K+S AG : K+S : Baader Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
5PFIZER INC. : Pfizer, BioNTech Vaccine to Get Rolling Data Review in Europe

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group