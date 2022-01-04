Log in
White House: Biden is prioritizing diversity in Fed picks

01/04/2022 | 03:24pm EST
WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden is making diversity a priority in his selection of candidates for the Federal Reserve's seven-member board, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"It has been a priority for the president" to ensure that the Fed has diverse leaders, Psaki said.

She declined to specify when an announcement about filling open Fed seats would be made. "I expect we will have more soon," she said. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Jeff Mason; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS