White House: Biden is prioritizing diversity in Fed picks

WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden is making
diversity a priority in his selection of candidates for the
Federal Reserve's seven-member board, White House spokesperson
Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.
"It has been a priority for the president" to ensure that
the Fed has diverse leaders, Psaki said.
She declined to specify when an announcement about filling
open Fed seats would be made. "I expect we will have more soon,"
she said.
