Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

White House: Biden put Republican lawmakers on defensive over entitlement programs

02/08/2023 | 12:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
State of the Union address

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden put Republicans on the defensive over their threats to attack Social Security and Medicare during his State of the Union speech last night, and will continue to call them out on the issue, the White House said on Wednesday.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters traveling with Biden to Wisconsin that there was no doubt that House Republicans had called for cuts to both programs, despite their shouted denials on Tuesday.

"Many House Republicans have called for deeply slashing Medicare, Social Security benefits," he said. "He called them out in front of million and millions of Americans who were watching ... He put them on the defensive again last night, and he's going to call them out."

(Reporting by Steve Holland, writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
01:26pWorld should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist
RE
01:26pSome European firms may reverse last year's big price hikes
RE
01:23pDeutsche Boerse Q4 net profit up 28%, more than expected
RE
01:00pFTSE 100 Closed Up 0.3% Helped by Oil Sector
DJ
12:56pAnalysis-Earthquake in Syria offers leverage to isolated Assad
RE
12:56pEuropean Commission gives Sika conditional approval for MBCC deal
RE
12:49pSociete Generale drawn by U.S. SEC into its widening messaging probe
RE
12:47pTikTok expects to be subject to stricter EU online content rules
RE
12:42pFoxconn in talks to invest in India's Karnataka state
RE
12:37pItaly's BPER Banca doubles dividend as rate hikes help profit
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Powell confesses 'This time it's different'
2Alphabet Down Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since Octob..
3Adyen N : Adyen publishes H2 2022 financial results - dit is de tweede ..
4Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG resolves to propose a dividend distri..
5CVS Health to buy Oak Street Health for $9.5 billion

HOT NEWS