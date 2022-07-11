White House: Iran preparing to supply Russia with drones
07/11/2022 | 04:37pm EDT
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States believes Iran is preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred drones, including some that are weapons capable, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Monday.
Sullivan also said the United States has information that shows Iran is preparing to train Russian forces to use these drones.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Steve Holland; Editing by Chris Reese)