White House Reignites Cancer Moonshot with Focus on Cancer Screening and Early Detection

The Cancer Support Community applauds the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to improving the experience of people and their families living with and surviving cancer.

WASHINGTON, D.C., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cancer Support Community (CSC), the world’s largest provider of psychosocial cancer support with a network that operates 175 locations, was present for today’s historic announcement at the White House where President Biden relaunched the Cancer Moonshot, with a call to action on cancer screening and early detection. He called on patient advocacy organizations, industry, foundations, academia, and healthcare providers to take on the mission of reducing the deadly impact of cancer and improving patient experiences in the diagnosis, treatment, and survival of cancer.

“The reignited Cancer Moonshot’s ambitious new goals – reduce cancer deaths by at least 50 percent over the next 25 years and improve the experience of people and their families living with and surviving cancer – could make significant strides towards ultimately ending the world of cancer as we know it today,” said Phylicia L. Woods, Executive Director of CSC’s Cancer Policy Institute, who attended the White House event alongside CSC patient advocate and breast cancer survivor, Denyse Phipps-Crank. “We applaud President Biden for his longstanding commitment to providing cancer patients and their families with hope for a brighter future.”

In early 2016, then-Vice President Biden announced the Cancer Moonshot as a means to increase research funding and accelerate cancer discoveries. Subsequently, CSC and its Network Partners were proud to host 30 Cancer Moonshot summits across the country, emphasizing the need to elevate the patient voice so that patients remain at the center of all conversations about care. “We are particularly heartened to see the inclusion of improving the patient experience as part of the Cancer Moonshot’s mission,” said Woods. “As an organization that provides $50 million annually in free emotional support and navigation services, we know first-hand the myriad of challenges patients, caregivers, and survivors face when coping with this devastating disease.”

Reflecting on the 9.5 million cancer screenings that were delayed or missed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Woods said: “Cancer screenings save lives, and we are pleased to see the White House leading the way in encouraging people to get screened, with a special emphasis on equitable access to screening.”

CSC is confident that the reignited Cancer Moonshot will further accelerate innovative breakthroughs in cancer care and looks forward to working with President Biden and the Administration throughout this important endeavor.

About the Cancer Support Community

As the largest professionally led nonprofit network of cancer support worldwide, the Cancer Support Community (CSC), including its Gilda’s Club affiliates, is dedicated to ensuring that all people impacted by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action, and sustained by community. CSC achieves its mission through three areas: direct service delivery, research, and advocacy. The organization’s Institute for Excellence in Psychosocial Care includes an international network of affiliates that offer the highest quality social and emotional support for people impacted by cancer, as well as a community of support available online and over the phone. The Research and Training Institute conducts cutting-edge psychosocial, behavioral, and survivorship research. CSC furthers its focus on patient advocacy through its Cancer Policy Institute, informing public policy in Washington, D.C., and across the nation. For more information, please call the toll-free Cancer Support Helpline at 888-793-9355.