WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met on Wednesday with top Israeli official Ron Dermer in Washington to discuss the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza and the status of efforts to get hostages released, White House spokesman John Kirby said.

The United States has been working with Israel and Qatar to reach a deal for the release of hostages still held by Hamas since the Islamist militant group's deadly assault from Gaza into southern Israel on Oct. 7.

Washington has also been pressuring Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to plan for when Israel's military operation in Gaza is over.

Kirby declined to provide details of the meeting, such as whether any progress was made. He did say the U.S. is seeking a maximum pause in fighting to get hostages out.

Dermer, who is Israel's minister for strategic affairs, is a well-known figure in Washington, having served as Israel's ambassador to the U.S.

(Reporting By Steve Holland and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis)

