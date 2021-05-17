White House announces efforts to curb emissions in buildings

May 17 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Monday
announced its latest push to cut carbon emissions by setting new
efficiency standards for federal buildings and speeding up
adoption of technologies to heat buildings with electricity
rather than fossil fuels.
The moves are the latest in a growing push to slash natural
gas use in residential and commercial buildings, which account
for about 12% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, according to the
Environmental Protection Agency.
President Joe Biden wants to decarbonize the U.S. economy by
2050 and achieve a 100% clean electricity grid by 2035.
Proponents of switching buildings to run on electricity want
them powered by that emissions-free grid.
The efforts announced on Monday do not need congressional
approval.
More than two dozen cities, mainly in California, have voted
to avoid or reduce reliance on gas in buildings. In response,
lawmakers in some Republican-leaning states have pushed
legislation that would block cities from implementing bans on
gas in buildings.
The U.S. government will for the first time develop
"building performance standards" for federal buildings in an
effort to conserve energy and reduce emissions, the White House
said in a statement.
The Department of Energy will pour $10 million into an
effort to fund research on and increase market adoption of heat
pump water heaters, which run on electricity.
The administration said it is also setting new "Energy Star"
standards for heat pumps and directing millions of new dollars
to help create incentives for emissions-saving technology.
The development of building performance standards will be
overseen by an interagency process that includes the Department
of Energy, the Environmental Protection Agency and the General
Services Administration, the White House said.
The White House said it "will establish metrics, targets,
and tracking methods to reach federal carbon emissions goals"
but did not release any specific timelines or details on
developing building performance standards.
The standards will eventually identify performance
milestones as well as the resources that agencies need to meet
them, the White House said.
The White House also announced a slew of programs aimed at
boosting carbon-cutting technology and investing in a workforce
capable of working on building efficiency.
(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and
Marguerita Choy)