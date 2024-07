STORY: "We understand. We're not taking away from what you all saw or what the American people saw. We understand it was a bad night," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told media during a regular press briefing.

Biden's verbal stumbles and occasionally meandering responses during the debate heightened voter concerns that the 81-year-old might not be fit to serve another four-year term.

The White House also said Biden was suffering from a cold on the night of the debate.