Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

White House climate adviser Gina McCarthy planning to step down -sources

04/14/2022 | 03:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: White House Climate Advisor McCarthy holds a news conference on Earth Day at EV charging stations

April 14 (Reuters) - White House climate adviser Gina McCarthy is planning to step down from her post, according to two sources familiar with the deliberations, likely ending a tenure marked by ambitious emissions targets but failure in securing major U.S. carbon-cutting legislation.

McCarthy, 67, had initially planned to remain in the White House for about a year, hoping to help federal agencies implement President Joe Biden's ambitious climate legislation, but those efforts have stalled amid intraparty opposition from key Democratic senators.

McCarthy has already delayed her departure, and told one Reuters source that she plans to leave as soon as next month.

White House spokesman Vedant Patel said on Thursday: “This is not true and there are no such plans underway and no personnel announcements to make."

He added, "Gina and her entire team continue to be laser focused on delivering on President Biden’s clean energy agenda,” he said in an email. (Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Jeff Mason; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:56pUS ties North Korean hacker group Lazarus to huge cryptocurrency theft
RE
03:54pWhite House climate adviser Gina McCarthy planning to step down -sources
RE
03:53pU.S. State Department says defense alliance expansion would promote European stability
RE
03:53pEgypt adds India as new wheat import origin - state news agency
RE
03:51pAnalysis-Hawkish Fed and China lockdowns threaten Brazil's world-beating FX rally
RE
03:49pINFLATION AND RATE HIKES AHEAD : Bankers cautious on the economy
RE
03:43pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stocks dip, bond yields climb on tightening concerns
RE
03:41pGerman pilots turn hobby into life-saving mission for Ukrainians in need
RE
03:40pWhite house climate adviser gina mccarthy planning to…
RE
03:38pU.S. stocks dip, bond yields climb on tightening concerns
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russian companies, global banks could reap windfall from depositary rec..
2UPDATE 12-Musk makes $43 billion offer for Twitter to build 'arena for ..
3S&P 500, Nasdaq dip as rising bond yields pressure growth stocks
4Analyst recommendations: Delta Air Lines, Humana, JPMorgan, Shopify, W...
5Ukraine says explosion aboard Russian warship was missile strike

HOT NEWS