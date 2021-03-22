Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

White House climate czar and Big Oil meet, talk cooperation after meeting

03/22/2021 | 06:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(New throughout, adds comments from API and White House following meeting)

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - Representatives from the oil and gas industry and national climate adviser Gina McCarthy struck a cooperative tone following a meeting on Monday where the two sides discussed how companies can align with the Biden administration's ambitious climate goals.

Industry and White House officials after the meeting would not divulge details. Four sources familiar with the meeting on Zoom said it focused on emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, from oil and gas production and on the industry's role in the administration's plans to decarbonize the U.S. economy.

American Petroleum Institute President Mike Sommers said the trade group emphasized that oil and gas will continue to play a significant role in global energy for decades, but added that the organization is interested in tackling climate change. "We are committed to working with the White House to develop effective government policies that help meet the ambitions of the Paris Agreement and support a cleaner future.” Sommers said in a statement.

President Joe Biden's administration is due to propose new regulation on methane from oil and gas operations by September, McCarthy told Reuters in a previous interview.

It will also unveil a new economy-wide emissions reduction target for 2030 to comply with the Paris climate agreement by April 22, when Biden convenes world leaders on climate change.

In a read out of the meeting provided by the White House, McCarthy sought to establish a working relationship with industry even while attempting to crack down on emissions and a host of issues.

"She made clear that the Administration is not fighting the oil and gas sector, but fighting to create union jobs, deploy emission reduction technologies, strengthen American manufacturing, and fuel the American economy," the readout said.

Trade groups that sent representatives included the API, American Gas Association and the American Exploration & Production Council, a group representing independent producers.

API has started to shift some of its rhetoric on the issue as the climate-focused Biden administration came to power.

In January, the group said for the first time it would support mandatory methane regulations, a change from its previous support of voluntary actions. This month it came out in support of carbon pricing.

Industry groups have criticized Biden's early executive orders canceling a permit for the Keystone XL pipeline and pausing new leases for oil and gas drilling on federal land. (Reporting by Valerie Volcovici and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.45% 64.26 Delayed Quote.21.62%
WTI 0.49% 61.181 Delayed Quote.23.99%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:45pBiden Administration Officials Put Together $3 Trillion Economic Plan -- Update
DJ
06:33pDiscord explores sale at over $10 billion valuation after multiple approaches - VentureBeat
RE
06:24pU.S. travel industry seeks government roadmap to reopen borders this summer
RE
06:12pBoeing enters into $5.28 billion revolving credit agreement
RE
06:08pWhite House climate czar and Big Oil meet, talk cooperation after meeting
RE
06:01pDEPARTMENT OF PRIME MINISTER AND CABINET OF NE  : Govt housing package backs first home buyers
PU
05:55pLEADING EDGE MATERIALS  : CEO's Letter to the Shareholders
PU
05:40pCanadian Pacific-Kansas City Southern rail deal seen boosting farm sales
RE
05:37pWall Street climbs on tech rebound
RE
05:36pSOFTBANK  : WeWork discloses $3.2 billion loss in 2020 as it seeks SPAC deal - FT
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DAX : ANALYSIS: Electric shock - German auto stocks get a new lease of life
2A tricky period for investors
3GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. senators press Biden to set end date for gas-powered car s..
4Global equities move higher, bonds gain as Europe COVID cases rise
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ