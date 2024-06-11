WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is close to naming derivatives regulator Christy Goldsmith Romero to head the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

White House officials have also discussed two other women for the job but Goldsmith Romero has emerged as the front-runner, the newspaper said. A formal announcement could come later this week, according to the report, though it also added that President Joe Biden had not yet made a final decision.

Goldsmith Romero is currently a Democratic member of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, where she has served since March 2022.

