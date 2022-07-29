White House communications director Bedingfield will stay in post

The long time aide to President Joe Biden will take some time off in August and return in September, a White House official said.

"A massive thank you to everyone (every. one.) who endured listening to me wax on about how I regretted my decision to leave," Bedingfield wrote on Twitter. "There's so much more to do and I'm so proud and grateful to be part of this team. Onward!"

A second official said Bedingfield had been asked to stay on until Biden, who recently came down with COVID-19, tested negative and was later asked to stay on for the long term. She agreed.

